Beautiful Toyota Coaster Conversion Also Serves as Mobile Physical Therapy Practice

It’s true, the majority of the people who adopt a mobile lifestyle either have the opportunity to work remotely or are retired, but there are also people whose physical presence is required at their workplace and who still manage to live life on the road and decide when and where to work.
The perfect example is this Australian couple who turned a Toyota Coaster minibus into their mobile tiny home and headquarters of Project Physio, an initiative aimed at bringing healthcare to rural and remote parts around the country, giving a whole new meaning to “taking your work on the road.”
Clare Austin and David Dimech, who are both physiotherapists, are exploring Australia in their self-converted bus, which enables them to relocate whenever they want and deliver their healthcare services to people in the areas they decide to visit.
The couple purchased a 2007 Toyota Coaster that had previously served as a 21-seat community bus in December 2019 for AUS$7,742 (US$5,380) and spent almost a year converting it into their tiny house on wheels, taking inspiration from online forums, YouTube videos, and other people in the van/bus life community.
Work on the commuter bus involved first stripping it down to only the floor, ceiling, and walls. The couple did almost all of the build themselves, except for the gas and the plumbing systems, and the total cost of converting the minibus into an off-grid tiny home amounted to AUD$23,000, which translates to nearly US$16,000 at current rates.
When the conversion was finally complete, they re-registered the Toyota Coaster as a motorhome with a functional kitchen, bathroom, and rooftop deck, and embarked on their bus life adventure in October 2020.
Project Physio includes a bathroom with shower, a kitchen, a lounge area, and a built-in bed, as the couple didn’t want to have to convert a couch into bed every day.
As you enter the mobile home, you are greeted by wood floors, shiplap siding, and some storage hooks right next to the door.
The entire interior space feels open and airy, and there is a feeling of coziness achieved through wood counters, rich fabrics, and large windows that allow plenty of natural light to get in.
The kitchen features white-painted cabinetry that offers an abundance of storage, wood counters, a big sink, an oven, a cooktop, as well as overhead shelves. There is enough bench space to prepare meals, which the couple say has made transitioning to the traveling lifestyle much easier.
The owners included a small refrigerator beneath the coffee counter, as well as hidden storage spaces everywhere to keep clutter at a minimum. What's more, the kitchen faucet is flexible and can swivel through the window, thus doubling as an outdoor showerhead.
The lounge area includes a built-in sofa dressed in green fabric and a built-in wood table that flips up and down and also rotates in different directions, meaning it can be used however the couple wants.
Finally, maybe the most exciting feature of the minibus conversion is the rooftop deck, which the owners designed around the skylight to allow access from inside. There is also a removable skylight lid to provide additional deck space.
Clare and David have been on the road for almost two years and plan to take their time traveling and do a full lap of the country. They want to visit national parks in the northern part of Australia and then head west. They are currently working on creating a sustainable project aimed at encouraging other allied healthcare workers to go rural and, why not, combine business with travel.
“The best thing about living on the road is you’re always packed ready for the next spot to explore,” the couple says on their Instagram page, which you can check out below.
