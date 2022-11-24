Beautiful 26-Ft Tiny House Features a Neat Layout and Modern Design

Downsizing your life and moving into a tiny house is not necessarily about sacrifice. Manufacturers of tiny homes have found ways to take advantage of every inch of space in the cramped quarters of tiny dwellings to make them just as functional as they are adorable.
The 26-foot (8-meter) long, 8-foot (2.4-meter) wide tiny house you see here is a good example of how a small dwelling can combine style, functionality, and comfort. It is a towable structure that is currently located in a developing tiny house community in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, and it has been put up for sale through Facebook Marketplace.
Compared to other tiny houses of the same size, it comes with a rather steep asking price. Many people choose tiny houses as their permanent domicile due to their affordability, so this $97,500 tiny house might not be for everyone.
Nonetheless, let’s see what it has to offer. On the outside, the miniature home features a beautiful combination of rustic brown and dark blue. It also has an attached porch where you can sip your coffee in the morning or read a book in the afternoon.
The true value of this house is shown by the interior, though. Once you step inside, you’ll find yourself in a contemporary home with a neat layout, white and natural hues throughout, plenty of windows that let natural light flood the space, LED lights, and all the amenities of a traditional home.
The aesthetically pleasing living room comes first and is big enough to accommodate a small L-style couch or a loveseat and a coffee table. There is also a 45-inch TV mounted on the wall and some shelving below.
In the kitchenette, everything is neatly arranged in an against-the-wall layout, and there is space for all the necessary appliances, including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, sink, oven, a two-burner cooktop, and even a dishwasher. All these are flanked by modern cabinetry, which offers plenty of storage space and matches the dark blue outdoors.
A small flight of stairs leads to the spacious bedroom. This area houses a queen-size bed, a closet, and plenty of storage options, which complement the under-the-stairs storage.
The bathroom can be found at the left end of the house behind a barn-like sliding door and is equipped with all the standard fittings, including a shower, sink, toilet, vanity, and mirror. A washer/dryer combo is also present in this tiny house, which is a welcome addition, considering the limited space.
Considering the number of storage solutions in this modern tiny home, its next owner will surely not feel that they have to leave too many of their belongings behind.
