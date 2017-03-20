autoevolution

BBC America Reboots Top Gear USA, Presenter Lineup Changed From The Ground Up

 
20 Mar 2017, 16:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Six seasons and a total of 72 episodes, spanning from November 2010 to June 2016. That’s all it took for Top Gear USA to burn out, with Rutledge Wood announcing that this is probably the end. For Rutledge, Tanner Foust, and Adam Ferrara, it was, but not for the American take on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s show.
BBC America announced today that “the reimagined U.S. spin-off of Top Gear will appear on BBCA with three new presenters and eight hour-long episodes starting later this year.” And just like the British Top Gear following the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Evans, Top Gear USA will be headed by a fresh crew of presenters.

Racing enthusiast and veteran actor William Fichtner is the leader of the gang. The 60-year-old Fichtner is known for his roles as Alexander Mahone in Prison Break, SFC Jeff Sanderson in Black Hawk Down, Colonel William Sharp in Armageddon, and so forth.

World champion drag racer Antron Brown is the second confirmed presenter, whereas British auto journalist Tom Ford completes the lineup. What’s wrong, or should I say funny, with this picture? Well, Top Gear USA has a Briton in its lineup, while the UK version has Matt LeBlanc, who was born in Newton, Massachusetts. Oh, how times have changed, but then again, rejoice! It’s a new car show!

It will be interesting to see how these three work together and how their chemistry will influence the revamped Top Gear USA. I’ll give them a shot, just as I did to the UK counterpart after Chris Evans left, leaving Matt LeBlanc to take over. After watching only three episodes of the new series, it’s clear to me that Matt does a great job with Chris and Rory.

“Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, Speed Vegas,” highlights BBC America. “Of course, the one and only Stig, Top Gear’s mysterious test driver, will be leaving everyone in his petrol-hazed wake.”

Top Gear USA William Fichtner Antron Brown Tom Ford Top Gear US BBC
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78