BBC America Reboots Top Gear USA, Presenter Lineup Changed From The Ground Up

Six seasons and a total of 72 episodes, spanning from November 2010 to June 2016. That’s all it took for Top Gear USA to burn out, with Rutledge Wood announcing that this is probably the end
. For Rutledge, Tanner Foust, and Adam Ferrara, it was, but not for the American take on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s show.
BBC America announced today that “the reimagined U.S. spin-off of Top Gear will appear on BBCA with three new presenters and eight hour-long episodes starting later this year.”
And just like the British Top Gear following the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Evans, Top Gear USA will be headed by a fresh crew of presenters.
Racing enthusiast and veteran actor William Fichtner is the leader of the gang. The 60-year-old Fichtner is known for his roles as Alexander Mahone in Prison Break, SFC Jeff Sanderson in Black Hawk Down, Colonel William Sharp in Armageddon, and so forth.
World champion drag racer Antron Brown is the second confirmed presenter, whereas British auto journalist Tom Ford completes the lineup. What’s wrong, or should I say funny, with this picture? Well, Top Gear USA has a Briton in its lineup, while the UK version has Matt LeBlanc
, who was born in Newton, Massachusetts. Oh, how times have changed, but then again, rejoice! It’s a new car show!
It will be interesting to see how these three work together and how their chemistry will influence the revamped Top Gear USA. I’ll give them a shot, just as I did to the UK counterpart after Chris Evans left, leaving Matt LeBlanc to take over. After watching only three episodes of the new series, it’s clear to me that Matt does a great job with Chris and Rory.
“Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, Speed Vegas,”
highlights BBC America. “Of course, the one and only Stig, Top Gear’s mysterious test driver, will be leaving everyone in his petrol-hazed wake.”