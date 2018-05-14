BattleBots New Series Kicks Off on Discovery

The fresh-out-of-the-box Battlebots series kicked off this weekend, with the first episode of the new installment being aired on the Discovery Channel on May 11. The episode would be rerun on May 16th on the Science Channel.

This time the show organizers are hell-bent on making a big spectacle of the robotic mayhem, including with online presence on social media platforms the likes of Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter or Twitch.



As compared to the series that preceded it, the new Battlebots would air in no less than 150 countries. The format of the show will remain pretty much the same, with teams of robot builders pitting their creations against each other in a single, three-minute match.



As the show accustomed its viewers, the matches will be fight-to-the-death, meaning that of the two robots entering the arena only one will make it out in one piece.



Nearly 50 teams competed against each other in the last season, which tool place in 2016. For 2018, there are 55 teams.



Currently, there are eight heavyweight robots that have claimed a championship during the show: Tombstone, Son of Whyachi, BioHazard, Vlad the Impaler, Bite Force, Brutality, Big Betty and Karcas 2, but about half of them are not listed in this year’s competition.



As for the show itself, this time it will no longer focus primarily on the battles going on in the arena. The design and build of each robot, as well as bot builder backstories, are to be included.



The new series comes as a result of fans asking for it to happen, as representatives of the stations to air the show stated a while back, when the decision was announced.

The organizers of the event say they have already opened the registry for next year's competition, should this event prove incentive enough. They warn those who submit their plans not to go on with the actual building of the robot unless they get news they have been accepted on next year's roster.