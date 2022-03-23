Battle Royale New State Mobile Kicks Off Partnership with McLaren Automotive

The sequel to PUBG: Battlegrounds, New State Mobile has recently kicked off another season with a major collaboration event involving luxury supercars manufacturer McLaren Automotive. With the launch of the March Update, New State Mobile players are getting the McLaren 765LT, the latest in a line of the “Longtail” McLarens and one of the most advanced LT models ever from the company.
Since this is a time-limited event, New State Mobile will have until April 14 to get the McLaren 765LT Crate, which contains various custom-edition in-game items, including the 765LT car skin in 5 color variations: McLaren Orange, Luminaire Green, Sunset Orange, Thunderbolt Blue, and New State Special.
The McLaren 765LT is available on both Troi and Erangel maps and promises to offer the highest level of driver engagement. Those who participate in the event will receive 3 free McLaren 765LT Crate Tickets in their mailbox at the end of it.
Besides adding the new supercar and the five skins, the March Update also comes with a new Survivor Pass, a revamped Erangel map, and new MG3 weapon, and additional weapon customization slots for the Vector and Mini-14.
The new Survivor Pass features Cynthia Strong from Project Justice, the fighting game from Capcom. Players will be able to earn Cynthia Strong’s costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions. Also, those who upgrade their pass to the Premium Pass will receive an additional Shadow Assassin costume.
The Erangel map has been updated with a new factory to Quarry, as well as a new loot location within Ferry Pier. These changes are meant to make looting and combat experience much more enjoyable for players jumping into Erangel.
New State Mobile players will also get a bucketload of seasonal activities, including new events that offer various spring festive rewards like a cherry blossom weapon and a cherry blossom profile frame.
For those who haven’t yet tried KRAFTON’s new battle royale game, New State Mobile is free to download on Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.
