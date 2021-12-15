Battery Electric Ambulances to Operate on the Roads of California Starting Next Year

As more and more types of electric vehicles are taking the place of fossil-fueled ones on the roads, it’s not surprising that battery electric ambulances are gearing up to play an increasingly important role not just in the U.S., but in other parts of the world as well.
The REV Group, known for owning several ambulance brands, such as Wheeled Coach, Leader, Horton, and Road Rescue, just hit a milestone in the development of environmentally friendly ambulances, with not just one, but three new purchase agreements in the U.S. and outside of it.
Two of them include the largest private medical transport company in the U.S. (American Medical Response/AMR), and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
AMR will start operating five electric ambulances produced by the REV Group, with the option to purchase 25 more vehicles. The first ones are scheduled to be completed by April 2022, when they will start operating in five different communities in California. With this recent contract, AMR becomes one of the first major EMS (emergency medical services) providers in the country to switch to battery electric ambulances.
The contract with GSA is equally, if not more important, enabling multiple federal agencies to have access to electric ambulances. As the only provider of non-tactical vehicles for federal agencies in the U.S., GSA will also benefit from the recent infrastructure bill that supports investments in BEVs. It was a favorable context for REV Group’s existing contract with the GSA to be modified, in order to include zero-emissions ambulances.
These vehicles are High Roof Ford T350 Transits that offer more room for patient care, powered by the Group’s partner, Lightning eMotors. Their 86 kWh battery can be charged via DC fast charging or Level 2 AC charging. Some of the agencies with access to these REV Group electric ambulances include the Department of Defense and the National Park Service.
In addition to these national contracts, the Group will also provide electric vehicles to the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), which is Qatar’s premier not-for-profit health care provider, operating one of the most advanced ambulance services in the world.
It’s a promising start for electrifying the fleets of EMS providers in the U.S., a trend that will no doubt grow over the next years.
