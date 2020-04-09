Batman Takes Out the Batmobile in Mexico to Enforce Stay-at-Home Orders

There’s a worldwide health crisis right now, and the superheroes that are fighting to contain it are, without a doubt, the medical personnel. Batman would like to have a crack at it as well.
While he’s not qualified as a doctor or nurse or even auxiliary hospital personnel, Batman does have one thing that he can bring to the fight against the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. Make that two: his Batmobile, which allows him to go out while social distancing, and his celebrity status. He’s using both.
The Dark Knight has taken to the street of Monterrey, in Nuevo León, Mexico, to scare people into going back inside their houses, to help flatten the curve. Video of him in action, patrolling the crowded streets in the city center, was filmed at the end of last month and has now gone viral. He’s driving the Batmobile in traffic, with a pre-recorded message blasting from the speakers.
“Hey, you! Go back home! Let’s be superheroes against the coronavirus together. I can’t do this on my own,” Batman says.
On the same occasion, he spoke to TeleDiario about what prompted him to start this awareness campaign, while – ironically – taking the reporter on a short ride in his cramped 2-seater. This video is available at the link and offers a better look at the Batmobile, both inside and out. Reports in the local media say that it’s a personal car modified to look like the Batmobile in Dawn of Justice, but further details are not available.
The identity of the masked crusader isn’t known either, which is hardly surprising seeing how, well, it’s supposed to be a secret. But that much is clear from the video: while he could do with a better, less cheap-looking costume, the Batmobile itself is pretty neat.
As it turns out, this Batman, also known as Batman de Monterrey or Batman Regio, has been doing good deeds since at least 2019. The second video at the bottom of the page shows him and a kid Robin dropping stuff to underprivileged kids, which is probably even more awesome than his recent Coronavirus-related campaign.
