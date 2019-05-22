Your Name Can Land on Mars with the 2020 Rover

5 HJC Celebrates With Star Wars Helmets for 2017

4 HJC Helmets Adds Deadpool and Ghost Rider To The Lineup

2 HJC Adds Pixar Cars 3 Themed Helmets To The Bunch Disney - Pixar’s Cars 3 movie

1 New Spider-Man And Iron Man Bike Helmets Released by HJC

More on this:

Batman and The Flash Get Dedicated HJC Motorcycle Helmets

For years now, motorcycle helmet producer HJC established itself as one of the premieres sources for officially licensed helmets drawing inspiration from comic books and movies. The latest additions to the range were announced last week, opening the collaboration with DC Comics. 12 photos



“When you think of a superhero, who comes to mind? You’re likely thinking of a hero from the DC Universe,” says the company in announcing the decision to go for a DC license as well.



For Batman, the company devised the RPHA 11 that “replicates the advanced technology with matte patterns and textures found on Batman’s suit.” The Dark Knight’s bat logo is included in the graphic on the top and rear of the black sport helmet.



The ultra-fast Flash gets a red helmet called i70 Flash. The piece is a full face sport touring helmet with an internal, drop-down sun visor and features the “hero’s iconic lightning bolts contrasted on a detailed red graphic."



Both helmets are made to fit sizes XS-2XL. Prices and availability for them have not yet been announced.



So far, the HJC portfolio includes



HJC says the Batman and Flash helmets are just the first two to be launched in honor of characters from the DC universe, with more to follow in the coming months.



HJC has been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. It is one of the heavyweights of the industry, fighting for the top spot with Shoei, Bell or Arai. The two DC super heroes honored by HJC are Batman and The Flash, both of whom get their own dedicated helmet.“When you think of a superhero, who comes to mind? You’re likely thinking of a hero from the DC Universe,” says the company in announcing the decision to go for a DC license as well.For Batman, the company devised the RPHA 11 that “replicates the advanced technology with matte patterns and textures found on Batman’s suit.” The Dark Knight’s bat logo is included in the graphic on the top and rear of the black sport helmet.The ultra-fast Flash gets a red helmet called i70 Flash. The piece is a full face sport touring helmet with an internal, drop-down sun visor and features the “hero’s iconic lightning bolts contrasted on a detailed red graphic."Both helmets are made to fit sizes XS-2XL. Prices and availability for them have not yet been announced.So far, the HJC portfolio includes Star Wars helmets (honoring nearly everyone from an unknown X-Wing rebel fighter to Darth Vader and Kylo Ren), Marvel helmets (with a wide choice of themes, from Iron Man to Venom and Deadpool) and Pixar helmets , honoring characters from cars of Monsters Inc.HJC says the Batman and Flash helmets are just the first two to be launched in honor of characters from the DC universe, with more to follow in the coming months.HJC has been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. It is one of the heavyweights of the industry, fighting for the top spot with Shoei, Bell or Arai.

load press release