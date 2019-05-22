autoevolution

Batman and The Flash Get Dedicated HJC Motorcycle Helmets

22 May 2019, 8:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
For years now, motorcycle helmet producer HJC established itself as one of the premieres sources for officially licensed helmets drawing inspiration from comic books and movies. The latest additions to the range were announced last week, opening the collaboration with DC Comics.
12 photos
HJC Batman HelmetHJC The Flash helmetStormtrooper helmetStormtrooper helmetDeadpool helmetJackson Storm helmetLightning McQueen helmetBoba Fett helmetKylo Ren helmetBlack Panther helmetIron Man helmet
The two DC super heroes honored by HJC are Batman and The Flash, both of whom get their own dedicated helmet.

“When you think of a superhero, who comes to mind?  You’re likely thinking of a hero from the DC Universe,” says the company in announcing the decision to go for a DC license as well.

For Batman, the company devised the RPHA 11 that “replicates the advanced technology with matte patterns and textures found on Batman’s suit.” The Dark Knight’s bat logo is included in the graphic on the top and rear of the black sport helmet.

The ultra-fast Flash gets a red helmet called i70 Flash. The piece is a full face sport touring helmet with an internal, drop-down sun visor and features the “hero’s iconic lightning bolts contrasted on a detailed red graphic."

Both helmets are made to fit sizes XS-2XL. Prices and availability for them have not yet been announced.

So far, the HJC portfolio includes Star Wars helmets (honoring nearly everyone from an unknown X-Wing rebel fighter to Darth Vader and Kylo Ren), Marvel helmets (with a wide choice of themes, from Iron Man to Venom and Deadpool) and Pixar helmets, honoring characters from cars of Monsters Inc.

HJC says the Batman and Flash helmets are just the first two to be launched in honor of characters from the DC universe, with more to follow in the coming months.

HJC has been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. It is one of the heavyweights of the industry, fighting for the top spot with Shoei, Bell or Arai.
HJC helmets HJC Batman Flash motorcycle helmet
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
MCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticHYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 