BASF and BMW Join Forces To Apply Eco-Friendly Automotive Coatings

German automaker BMW has joined forces with automotive coating supplier BASF to develop coatings from sewage treatment plant bio-waste.
The coatings made from organic materials versus petroleum-based elements will provide corrosion resistance and lower emissions from an innovative matte painting process. BMW continues its efforts to establish a more sustainable supply chain and limit the use of fossil resources in its manufacturing process. The new painting process will add to that ongoing endeavor by reducing the amount of CO2 emissions by 40% from the painting process.
The coating process remains one of the most cost-intensive processes in automotive manufacturing by emitting a huge amount of volatile organic compounds associated with global warming.
BASF has not only been at the forefront of supplying coatings to automakers around the world,and it has also been proactively involved with the application of coatings to help automakers balance between financial and ecological factors.
Despite being no thicker than a human hair at one-tenth of a millimeter, current automotive coating consists of a four-step, four-layer process that includes an e-coat, primer, base coat, and clear coat. BASF studied the feasibility of eliminating the primer step and thus reducing emissions and saving valuable space on the factory floor. The primer coat, however, plays a significant role in protecting the e-coat from cracking and peeling from UV rays that can penetrate the basecoat and clearcoat layers.
The IP process developed by the company incorporates primer functionality into the basecoat. The primer and drying steps are saved using the innovative e-coat CathoGuard 800 with the results of the four-step process. Eliminating a single step shortens production lines, reduces raw material consumption, cuts energy consumption and CO2 emissions, and minimizes the use of solvents that emit volatile organic compounds.
The Tiexi plant of BMW Brilliance is the second BMW plant to incorporate the IP system with support from BASF engineers aiding in the installation, implementation, and testing of the process.
