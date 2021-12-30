Barn-Kept 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Becomes Stunning Classic, Takes First Drive in 20 Years

Most barn finds come back into the spotlight after decades of neglect, often covered in dust and consumed by rust. But some of them emerge in pretty good shape, only a mild restoration away from becoming a valuable classic. Then we have restoration projects that weren't completed, like this 1966 Chevrolet Corvette here.
This bright blue sports car was last driven in the 1990s before it was taken apart to be restored. But the project was never completed and the Corvette spent years in storage alongside a few boxes of parts waiting to be installed. Thanks to the folks over at YouTube's "Horsepower Depot," the Corvette has been put together and took its first drive in more than 20 years.
Not a typical barn find, the 1966 Vette was actually in really good shape when it was taken out of storage. The metallic paint looks flawless, the matching interior is clean and complete, and the engine bay is surprisingly clean. As with many barn finds, the engine wasn't running at first, but now it purrs like a kitten at idle and roars like a tiger when the gas pedal hits the floor.
The mill in question is a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) L79 V8. It's one of five 327 engines sold with the second-generation Corvette. It was added in 1965 and generated 350 horsepower when new. Yes, it wasn't as powerful as the 396- and 427-cubic-inch (6.5- and 7.0-liter) big blocks, but it packed more punch than the early Corvette C2 with the 327, rated at 250 and 300 horsepower.
But power makes no difference here. What matters is that yet another classic Corvette was saved from a sad life in storage. And knowing the folks at "Horsepower Depot," we may even see it flex its V8 at the drag strip in the Factory Appearing Stock Tire (FAST) racing series. They're already racing a C3 Corvette L88 and a 1969 Camaro ZL-1 and last time I checked they set a new record with the former.
But until that happens, let's see this beautiful 1966 Corvette takes its first drive in 20 years in the video below. You can also check out the second video to see it all dusty and not willing to run when it was dragged out of the barn.
