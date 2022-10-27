Barn-Found 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Is Now a Stunner With a Big Surprise Under the Hood

Seeing classic cars come out of long-term storage is one of the greatest automotive things out there. However, not all barn finds morph into Concours-winning rigs. Some aren't valuable enough to restore so they end up as parts cars. This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda was one of the lucky ones.
Spotted at a local car show in Odessa, Florida, the second-generation 'Cuda looks like it's ready to tackle the nationwide Concours d'Elegance tour, but it didn't always look like that. This pony car had a rough life and spent many years in a barn before it became a gorgeous muscle car with a massive big-block V8 under the hood.
But it's not one of those classics that's been restored to original specifications. Because the original 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) mill was gone by the time it was found in storage, the guy who rescued it took the hot-rodding route and dropped a 496-cubic-inch (8.1-liter) stroker under the hood.
The unit is based on the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 that Mopar actually offered in the Barracuda, so it's more than appropriate albeit not period correct. That's because the 'Cuda did not get the 440 until 1969. How powerful is the 496? Well, the owner doesn't say, but I bet it packs more than a vintage 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, which was factory rated at 425 horsepower.
What else makes this showstopper a cool hot rod? Well, it also packs a massive scoop atop the hood, it features a custom exhaust, and it rides on larger-than-usual rear wheels wrapped in meaty tires. Yup, this thing looks like it was built for fun weekends at the drag strip.
But don't let that fool you, this muscle car spends more time on the road and at car shows than at the drag strip. The paint looks flawless, the body is straight as an arrow, and the cabin appears to be in mint condition. And yes, it comes with a pistol-grip shifter.
Originally a gold car, the Barracuda is now finished in a hue that looks a lot like Burnt Orange. But it's not. The owner says it's a more modern Mopar color called Copper Pearl or Mango Tango. Well, if my memory serves me right, it was offered on various Chrysler products, including the Pacifica and Jeep Wrangler, in recent years.
All told, this 1968 Barracuda is proof that not all classic cars need to be restored to their original specifications. And needless to say, this Mopar is probably what many barn finds are hoping to become.
