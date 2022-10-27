Barn-Found 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Is Now a Stunner With a Big Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1-of-50 1968 Plymouth Barracuda B029 Pops Up for Sale, It's a Super Stock Monster

2 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Found in the Woods Looks Mysterious in Potato-Quality Photos

3 1969 Plymouth Barracuda Is a 1-of-56 Gem, Engine Choice Fails to Impress

4 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Found in the Woods Is a Sad Sight, Still Gets Saved

5 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Comes Out of the Barn After 40 Years, 426 V8 Sits in a Crate