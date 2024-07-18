Barn Find V-Code Superbird Asks Demon 170 Money, Bad News From Nose Cone to Rear Wing

48 photos Photo: YouTube/Car Show Reporter

If you want to start a very intense debate among Mopar fanatics and car historians, put on the most innocent face possible and, in the suave voice of a four-year-old, ask how many Superbirds were ever made. Grab the popcorn, the show will last a bit, but at the end, after demanding arguments, the number most probably agreed upon will be 1935. One of those holy grails is for sale.