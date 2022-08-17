Barn Find Hunter Stumbles Upon a Slice of Heaven With Classic Chevys, Mopars, and Fords

The Internet has made searching for things very easy. It only takes a simple search to find a car on sale nowadays. But for old-school classic car collectors like Hagerty’s Tom Cotter, going on a road trip is the best way to find classic car gems. He recently went 'barn-find hunting' in Nashville, Tennessee .
Cotter is Hagerty’s top man when it comes to barn finds and classic cars. His recent trip to Virginia and Tennessee bore impressive results. On Hagerty’s latest upload, the classic car hunter stumbled upon classic Chevys, Mopars, and Fords.
Driving over the hill in Tennessee, Cotter spotted a black BMW covered and immediately knew a car guy lived on the property. He went knocking and met Bill. Apart from the BMW, the property also had a pair of classic Chevys for sale.
If that's not enough, Cotter hit the mother lode driving in the woods when he spotted a yellow car that resembled a Henry J Gasser. The co-owner, AJ, had a lot filled with classic gems. Cotter describes it as a national monument. The property had about 80 cars parked.
Cotter spotted another Henry J in the shed parked next to a 1955 Chevy Gasser. According to AJ, the cars are his family's collection, and not for sale. “We buy them, wash them, clean them and drive them. Well, we want to restore them, but we’ll never do it,” he confessed.
There’s also a stalled 1965 Chevy El Camino and a Plymouth Duster. Compared to the El Camino, the Duster is in mint condition and registered as drivable. At the back, AJ had another mint-looking 1957 four-door, Chevy. It’s been in their family for about 18 years.
Apart from Chevys and Mopars, AJ has a couple of Fords, including a two-door Comet (289) and a 1964 Mustang (260).
Cotter couldn’t help checking out all the cars in the lot. The lot had Torinos, pickups, wagons, vans, and more. It’s a slice of heaven for classic car lovers. None of these cars are for sale, unfortunately.
We recommend watching the video below for the full tour of cars on the property.
Driving over the hill in Tennessee, Cotter spotted a black BMW covered and immediately knew a car guy lived on the property. He went knocking and met Bill. Apart from the BMW, the property also had a pair of classic Chevys for sale.
If that's not enough, Cotter hit the mother lode driving in the woods when he spotted a yellow car that resembled a Henry J Gasser. The co-owner, AJ, had a lot filled with classic gems. Cotter describes it as a national monument. The property had about 80 cars parked.
Cotter spotted another Henry J in the shed parked next to a 1955 Chevy Gasser. According to AJ, the cars are his family's collection, and not for sale. “We buy them, wash them, clean them and drive them. Well, we want to restore them, but we’ll never do it,” he confessed.
There’s also a stalled 1965 Chevy El Camino and a Plymouth Duster. Compared to the El Camino, the Duster is in mint condition and registered as drivable. At the back, AJ had another mint-looking 1957 four-door, Chevy. It’s been in their family for about 18 years.
Apart from Chevys and Mopars, AJ has a couple of Fords, including a two-door Comet (289) and a 1964 Mustang (260).
Cotter couldn’t help checking out all the cars in the lot. The lot had Torinos, pickups, wagons, vans, and more. It’s a slice of heaven for classic car lovers. None of these cars are for sale, unfortunately.
We recommend watching the video below for the full tour of cars on the property.