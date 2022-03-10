Barn-Find 1966 Ford Fairlane Spent 34 Years in Storage, Engine Purrs Like a Kitten

Ford’s Fairlane was the closest thing to a Ranchero that one could have gone for in the 1960s that didn’t have the utility looks. Well, that and the era’s Mercury Comet, as all three shared the same construction.
Offered in no less than five body styles, with three V8s, and an inline-six, mated to three- or four-speed transmissions depending on the specification, the fifth-generation Ford Fairlane was made in 1966 and 1967. It came to life at four factories nationwide and was an attractive proposal in a segment that the Blue Oval is no longer a fan of.
Now, that’s a totally different topic, one that might make you sad if you live in the United States, where the automaker’s only low-riders are the Mustang and GT, but we’ll cheer you up, hopefully, by telling you that the Fairlane pictured above is for grabs. We found it on eBay, with the highest bid at $15,500 at the time of writing, and just over three days left in the online auction.
Made in 1966 and bought new from a New York dealership, it was stored in a garage for no less than 34 years, since 1988, so it’s not exactly a top-notch proposal. Nonetheless, the vendor states that it has been with the same family ever since it was put together 56 years ago and that all parts are “originally intact.” The car apparently has no rust, though there are some small dents and scratches.
The brakes are said to have been serviced recently, and the fuel tank, battery, and tires were replaced with new ones. More importantly, the engine, a 289 ci V8, “purrs like a kitten,” according to the ad, and with only 44,884 miles (72,234 km) on the clock, it probably still has a lot of life left in it. The car is accompanied by the original owner’s manual, and the vendor has all the paperwork required for selling it.
