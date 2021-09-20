Barn Find 1966 Ford F-250 Crew Cab Has Some Quirky Little All-Original Secrets

Now it has become fashionable to uncover entire fields of abandoned classics, so one really can’t say that “barn finds” are not there. It just takes a little bit of extra research to plow the weeds, sort of speak. After all, these barn finds have been popularized by people finding the vehicles at remote farms...
This is exactly what happened with Solomon Lunger, the affable host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube. He recently came across a social media post about this teal-painted (with white details) 1966 Ford F-250 Crew Cab that allegedly left him in “shock.” After the first impact, the backstory became too enticing to resist, but a price discussion later turned out the truck was of the “not so affordable variety.”
But it pays off to be a Ford F-Series truck expert, as Lunger quickly contacted one of the many aftermarket outlets he talks to. The folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Project 15 4x4 were looking for a sleek Crew Cab for an upcoming project, and this ‘66 probably turned out to be the lucky winner.
quirky Crew Cab hasn't yet entered the shop for that mysterious build.
Anyways, that gives Solomon the needed time for another of his casual What The Truck?”episodes. Albeit it’s not the typical feature since we are dealing here with an all-original (save for the rear bumper, but that one is also white to keep with the atmosphere) “Six Pack” F-250 Crew Cab. The reason this version got the nickname doesn’t have to do with the abs or beer cans, and instead comes as a reference to its ability to haul six people and their stuff around.
That’s not all, folks, because there’s more quirkiness to the great-looking teal-and-white F-250. It turns out this might be an exceedingly rare truck as Ford only started building Crew Cabs from the factory after 1965. The earlier ones were coachbuilt, and one can recognize them easily because of the rear exterior door hinges. Better yet, this truck proved a hustle to get a matching set of new tires because it is one of few that was equipped with 17.5-inch wheels by the Blue Oval.
before it morphs into a custom build...
And believe it or not, this pickup truck also comes with one last ace up its teal-and-white sleeve. Solomon Lunger personally checked out the backstory and even flew from Miami, Florida to Alma, Arkansas just to collect this interesting barn find. But he still can’t be persuaded to trust the former owner’s description that includes promises of original true mileage.
We could be hard-pressed to take his words for granted as well since the 1966 Ford F-250 Fleetside Crew Cab (possibly only one or two with this 17.5-inch wheel and large front fender configuration left around) shows an incredible odometer count. The gauge indicates just 7,535 miles (12,126 km)… but everyone believes that it might not be the first (or even the second) time it reached that reading.
