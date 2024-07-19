Barbie Corvette Launches Off a Cliff in Alaska Just for Fun

This one catchphrase from The Lord of the Rings stuck with me. It's about how you can learn everything about hobbits in a month and still be surprised by them after a hundred years. I think that's valid for humans, too.
My mother-in-law has no clue about cars, motorcycles, or most things I'm passionate about. I told her I'm going drifting next week, but she can't even imagine what that is. As far as she knows, it's probably something silly and dangerous that makes no sense. And in a way, she's right. But there are far more insane things worldwide than driving at 100 mph (161 kph) sideways.
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb went on last month, and it's not for the faint-hearted. If you think that's crazy, think again. I discovered the "Impossible Climb" only a few years ago at an event in Arette, France. Motorcycle riders try to go up a 754-ft (230-meter) long slope with a steep incline ranging between 70% to 82%.
That's an amazing challenge, and you could think of it as a metaphor for fulfilling your potential in life. If that's not crazy enough for you, perhaps you'd rather watch Monster Trucks performing backflips in front of an entire stadium. And then there are the demolition derbies. Human imagination knows no limits.
Seeing that we live in an age where it's becoming harder and harder to stand out of the crowd, you'll need to resort to some crazy tricks to make yourself heard. We've all seen cars "flying" in the World Rally Championship and Ken Block's Gymkhana videos. But some people in Alaska wanted to push things to the next level to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Launching cars off a 300-ft cliff (91 meters) sounds like a great way to celebrate your Freedom Day, doesn't it? The action goes down at the Glacier View River Retreat, about 90 miles from Anchorage. It seems to have become a tradition, with people coming back for more every year. I'd be skeptical about sitting at the bottom of the hill with all those cars hurtling down, but I guess organizers have taken all the necessary precautions to keep spectators safe.
Most vehicles flying down are pretty beat up, but I was awestruck to see someone decide to annihilate a Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Flying Barbie Corvette, and it's pink. To add to the "excitement," it plunged to its death accompanied by a Skeleton Barbie, and I can barely believe I'm writing these words in a single sentence.
As you can imagine, videos from the event are already spreading like wildfire, with millions of people worldwide being unable to stop watching the metal carnage. With the rising popularity of the "sport," we will see crazier cars coming down the hill next. Surely, one or two YouTubers will think about getting rid of their Tesla Cybertruck that way.
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb went on last month, and it's not for the faint-hearted. If you think that's crazy, think again. I discovered the "Impossible Climb" only a few years ago at an event in Arette, France. Motorcycle riders try to go up a 754-ft (230-meter) long slope with a steep incline ranging between 70% to 82%.
That's an amazing challenge, and you could think of it as a metaphor for fulfilling your potential in life. If that's not crazy enough for you, perhaps you'd rather watch Monster Trucks performing backflips in front of an entire stadium. And then there are the demolition derbies. Human imagination knows no limits.
Seeing that we live in an age where it's becoming harder and harder to stand out of the crowd, you'll need to resort to some crazy tricks to make yourself heard. We've all seen cars "flying" in the World Rally Championship and Ken Block's Gymkhana videos. But some people in Alaska wanted to push things to the next level to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Launching cars off a 300-ft cliff (91 meters) sounds like a great way to celebrate your Freedom Day, doesn't it? The action goes down at the Glacier View River Retreat, about 90 miles from Anchorage. It seems to have become a tradition, with people coming back for more every year. I'd be skeptical about sitting at the bottom of the hill with all those cars hurtling down, but I guess organizers have taken all the necessary precautions to keep spectators safe.
Most vehicles flying down are pretty beat up, but I was awestruck to see someone decide to annihilate a Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Flying Barbie Corvette, and it's pink. To add to the "excitement," it plunged to its death accompanied by a Skeleton Barbie, and I can barely believe I'm writing these words in a single sentence.
As you can imagine, videos from the event are already spreading like wildfire, with millions of people worldwide being unable to stop watching the metal carnage. With the rising popularity of the "sport," we will see crazier cars coming down the hill next. Surely, one or two YouTubers will think about getting rid of their Tesla Cybertruck that way.