Baracoda’s BHeart Is the World’s First Health Tracker With Endless Battery

New year, new fitness goals. Even if you usually scoff at the idea of a New Year’s resolution, working on your health and fitness, or just monitoring the former, should be a goal. BHeart aims to help out with that.
BHeart, designed by daily health-tech company Baracoda and unveiled at CES 2023, claims to be the world’s first health tracker with endless battery, as well as the world’s first universally interoperable tracker with existing wristwear. What this means in simpler words is a health tracker that you no longer have to remember to charge, and which you can use on its own as a bracelet, as a bracelet for an existing timepiece, or as a piece of the bracelet of an existing timepiece.
BHeart aims to make health monitoring and, if you so wish, fitness tracking easier, less complicated and more widely accessible, while also offering a longer lifecycle than many of the current smartwatches. After all, just because it’s the New Year and you’re ready to set your fitness goals shouldn’t have to mean buying a new gadget.
BHeart is all about ease of use and sustainability. Charging is done with help from Baracoda’s patent-pending Bmotion energy harvesting technology, which means it charges itself by motion, body heat and environmental light. Smart sensors are integrated throughout the bracelet, and they serve both to charge the device and to offer accurate readings on health stats, much like a “regular” smartwatch.
All this gathered data can be accessed in a companion app on your smartphone, both on iOS or Android devices. That’s necessary because the BHeart is a faceless/screenless tracker, which is the only way in which it can be used with a timepiece you already have. Then again, if you’re using a fitness tracker, you probably already have a companion app on your phone, so downloading the BHeart app shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.
Readings will show body energy levels, mental resilience, sleep quality, activity level, and health status, which will serve as a basis for “simple, personalized” advice for improvement on the daily and in the long run.
In keeping with Baracoda’s commitment to sustainability, the BHeart is plastic-free, being made instead of sustainable leather and high-quality lighting alloys. Available colors will be gold, silver and dark silver, to allow better integration of smart technology for all users, to the point where the device becomes “invisible.
“Helping people become healthier shouldn't demand they take on entirely new routines, and technology doesn't have to be disposable to be low maintenance,” Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda, explains in a statement. “We can build tech that lasts to build habits that last. It just has to be designed to fit into our existing lifestyles.”
The BHeart is compatible with standard watches with a lug width between 18 and 22 mm, and will become available in April 2023 for a starting price of $100. The companion app will be free to download, but will go live in June.
