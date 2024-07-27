Bandelier Is a Compact Tiny House That Oozes Personality and Comfort

Tiny houses, whether big or small, designed for single occupancy or to comfortably fit an entire family, are mobile, downsized variants to traditional housing solutions. They're also still incredibly popular and, by the looks of things, not going anywhere soon.
With the recent spike in popularity – and implicitly, adoption – of tiny houses, oversize models seem to have taken a stronger hold. After all, not everyone wants to go extreme with their downsizing. And why should they, if they have other options available?
This has translated into a boost in the number of larger models offered, from still-compact triple-axle units to park models that can only be moved with special permits and pack features that earn them comparisons to mini-mansions on wheels. Today's tiny house owner puts convenience and comfort before the ability to cut down monthly costs and reduce their carbon footprint.
The Bandelier is somewhere in the middle of that range. It's not as compact as tiny homes from more than two decades ago but it's also smaller than the units you're most likely to come across in countries like North America, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. Oppositely, European tiny house owners still prefer the most compact units possible, which entail the most extreme form of downsizing.
Built on top of a 28-foot triple-axle trailer, the Bandelier lives in the Bandelier National Monument, near Los Alamos, NM, as the permanent home of a pair of Helitack wildland firefighters. They had it built because they kept getting lots of assignments in the area, so commuting there over certain periods became a drag at some point.
They'd bought the trailer and a kit tiny from another builder before reaching out to RMTH for help in finishing off the project. This meant that RMTH had to work with the design they had in mind, and with the arrangements they'd made already. RMTH still put their distinctive touch to the build, and you can tell from the gorgeous, rustic-like styling.
For instance, it has a full-size bathroom with a flushing toilet, a sink with a custom vanity, and a soaking tub. A bathtub is among the first features to go when designing a tiny house, if only because tiny living implies doing away with all the "unnecessary" features of modern homes like bathtubs, hallways, or wardrobes.
The Bandelier only does away with hallways: it has a soaking tub and a full-size wardrobe tucked by the oversize fridge opposite the kitchen. The unit also boasts a large kitchen – a surprisingly large one given the home's size. It's equipped with a gas stove, an electric oven, a microwave oven with integrated extractor, quartz countertops and porcelain sink, and a breakfast peninsula that works as extra prep space when needed.
The Bandelier is built with light gauge metal framing, pine wood for the finishes, solid white oak floors, and stained tongue and groove for the ceilings. Combined metal and wood siding and a blue craftsman-style door make this home pop visually even from afar, setting expectations high for what you'll find inside.
This being a "quasi-DIY shell build," the Bandelier doesn't come with an exact price tag, but RMTH notes that it's a higher-end build, which means pricing would be "around 100K for a similar build."
The Bandelier is the latest build from Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses – and different from the other items in their lineup both in terms of size (and volume) and styling. RMTH usually does park models that are also full-custom units with a very decided rustic style, so the Bandelier stands out. It's a half-custom unit because the owners brought it in as a kit, it's smaller, and it's more on the elegant side.
The Bandelier uses a standard single-loft design to create a cozy, welcoming home for two. It doesn't stand out for any particular gimmicks to create space out of thin air but solely for its beautiful style and the focus on certain features you'd only find in a proper home. As such, it serves to showcase the merit of a tiny house for catering to a wide range of tastes and needs.
The home also features a wood-burning stove in the living room, a mini-split, a fold-out couch that could double as a guest bed in case of overnight stays, floating shelves throughout, and a surprising amount of storage space. The main bedroom is upstairs in the loft, which means the owners get no standing height in there. But they do get more storage and a wall divider in a single piece of furniture, extra glazing, and space to move AAA crawl around.
Since tiny houses went mainstream a few years ago as viable options for traditional housing, the main criticism against them has remained their prohibitive pricing. It's true that tinies are still more affordable than actual homes in many territories, but it's also true that they're not "real" homes. The "prohibitive pricing" counterargument isn't likely to go away anytime soon, is what we're saying.