Baluchon Squeezes Modern Amenities Into Ultra-Compact Tiny Home Piccola Casa

French manufacturer Baluchon is known for creating stunning custom mobile homes that incorporate clever design solutions. And Piccola Casa is no exception. This light-filled tiny house has a contemporary interior that boasts a cozy living room, a beautiful kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a loft.
The owner, Emilie, wanted to have a tiny home with modern architecture and a small space where she could read and relax. That’s exactly what Baluchon built. Piccola Casa ( which translates as “little house”) has a contemporary architecture with an exterior cladding that alternates between wood elements and aluminum parts.
The dwelling sits on a double-axle trailer and measures little under 20 feet (6 meters). It’s among the tiniest homes you’ll find, but the Baluchon team has managed to squeeze all the necessary amenities into that little space.
Once you open the door, you’re welcomed by a cozy living room filled with light. This social area comes with a large sofa that can be converted into a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. It also has two large drawers and six free-floating shelves for storage.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has a two-burner gas stove, an oven, a sink, and a small refrigerator. On the opposite side is the staircase that leads to the loft. There you can spot several cabinets that can be used for storing the cookware. It also includes a closet where Emilie can hang her clothes.
The kitchen is completed by a small table for two that extends the countertop space. Next to this area is the bathroom, which includes a shower, a vanity, a dry toilet, and multiple shelves. It also has an extractor fan that helps eliminate odors and reduce humidity. Elsewhere, Piccola Casa features a 1000W electric heater with a thermostat that will keep the whole place warm during the winter.
This tiny home will become Emilie’s primary residence in Normandy, France. Baluchon doesn’t mention the price of this unit. However, it is worth noting that its constructions usually start at approximately €80,000 (~$83,355).
The dwelling sits on a double-axle trailer and measures little under 20 feet (6 meters). It’s among the tiniest homes you’ll find, but the Baluchon team has managed to squeeze all the necessary amenities into that little space.
Once you open the door, you’re welcomed by a cozy living room filled with light. This social area comes with a large sofa that can be converted into a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. It also has two large drawers and six free-floating shelves for storage.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has a two-burner gas stove, an oven, a sink, and a small refrigerator. On the opposite side is the staircase that leads to the loft. There you can spot several cabinets that can be used for storing the cookware. It also includes a closet where Emilie can hang her clothes.
The kitchen is completed by a small table for two that extends the countertop space. Next to this area is the bathroom, which includes a shower, a vanity, a dry toilet, and multiple shelves. It also has an extractor fan that helps eliminate odors and reduce humidity. Elsewhere, Piccola Casa features a 1000W electric heater with a thermostat that will keep the whole place warm during the winter.
This tiny home will become Emilie’s primary residence in Normandy, France. Baluchon doesn’t mention the price of this unit. However, it is worth noting that its constructions usually start at approximately €80,000 (~$83,355).