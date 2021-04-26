Baltasar Revolt Is the World’s First Road-Legal, Track-Ready Electric Supercar

Meet Revolt, from Spanish startup Baltasar.
Revolt is an electric supercar like no other in that it’s track-ready and road-legal. Dubbed “the Carpe Diem car” and the beginning of the “track electric revolution,” Revolt aims to deliver the sheer, uncompromised pleasure of driving to those who are also looking for new experiences.
sustainable transport whether on the road or on the track, Revolt is, however, best enjoyed when driven on the latter. That’s partly because it comes with no windshield, no roof, no doors, is FIA compliant, and has a Formula One-style driving position. So technically, while it could be driven around the city, it’s best enjoyed as a track race car.
According to Baltasar, development on Revolt was conducted in secret for many “years,” out of a desire to not go down the same hole as other EV startups, i.e., that of announcing concepts and showing renders, and then not be able to take development any further. Instead, Baltasar wanted to “present a reality surprising everybody with a completely developed and ready to market full electric super sports car.”
Revolt is a joint effort by Baltasar, Millor, and Enchufings, all of which have something in common: founder and CEO engineer Baltasar López. Each company handles a separate part of the production: Baltasar builds the car, Millor produces the battery pack, and Enchufings handles charging.
Powered by two motors delivering a total of 500 bhp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, Revolt is rear-wheel drive and has torque vectoring. Made with a lightweight metal frame that is FIA compliant and comes with a carbon fiber body and interior, the two-seater weighs a mere 770 kg (1,697 pounds). More than half of that weight is from the battery pack. The low weight and the powerful motors make it possible for Revolt to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds; a top speed isn’t mentioned.
estimated range of 600 km (373 km), but take it to the track, and it’s good for about 40 minutes of pure, unadulterated fun. The good news is that you can top the battery up for another 100 km (62 miles) in as little as 5 minutes.
Revolt comes with a removable carbon fiber steering wheel with integrated controls and four driving modes, fully carbon fiber racing seats with F1 style driving position, and a 6-point racing harness. As mentioned above, the tubular safety cell is FIA compliant.
Offered in a variety of striking colors (the gallery shows the Marina Green model), Revolt is now taking pre-orders with a €1,000 ($1,210) reservation fee. The price of the electric race car will be €230,000 ($278,000), with production slated to begin in 2022.
the daily commuter looking for greener, cheaper to run alternatives to an ICE car. Revolt is for the rich car enthusiasts looking to buy a new race car. For this kind of money, Baltasar also promises that each unit will be manufactured by hand, according to the exact specifications of the future owner, so that it will be a one-off masterpiece despite being part of a limited series.
