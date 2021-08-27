Balsa Model Flight Simulator Kicks Off Open Beta on PC

You may not know the name Felipe “HarvesteR” Falanghe, the creator and lead developer of the original Kerbal Space Program, but the success the popular space flight simulation game should be proof that he knows how to make a good game.
Falanghe’s new studio is called Floating Origin Interactive, and his new game is called Balsa Model Flight Simulator. The game was announced about two years ago and starting today, fans of the flight simulation genre can get a taste of Falanghe’s upcoming title.
“When I started working on what became Balsa, I really wanted to get back to that feeling of creating a game with the community from the very beginning. It really felt to me that so much of indie game development had been sucked up into how the big guys do it these days, that the sense of sharing your ideas and seeing how the players take it and shape it had sort of been lost,” says Falanghe.
So, to get feedback from the community, Balsa Model Flight Simulator will first be released on Steam Early Access. Before that happens though, players are invited in the open beta by requesting access directly from the game’s Steam page.
Balsa strives to stand out from other games in the flight sim genre with its detailed, powerful editor that allows players to design, build, fly and battle their own aircraft. On top of that, the studio comprising just three developers promises that Balsa will be powered by a complex physics simulation.
In Balsa, players can paint and customize their aircraft, not just build them. And since it’s based on advanced physics-based flight model, players must be very careful when designing their planes since the game’s aerodynamics account for even the smallest changes to the plane’s geometry.
Not to mention that the game will be built from ground up for multiplayer, so if you’re into air races or dogfighting, Balsa Model Flight Simulator might be right up your alley.
