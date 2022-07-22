Baidu Unveils the Apollo RT6 Robotaxi, a Computer on Wheels With Detachable Steering Wheel

It’s been approximately two years since Chinese tech company Baidu launched its Apollo Go self-driving taxi service that relies on a growing fleet of autonomous robotaxis. Its network of autonomous vehicles has now expanded to 10 first-tier cities in China, with more than one million orders being taken so far. Now, Baidu announces its sixth generation AV (autonomous vehicle), the Apollo RT6, a state-of-the-art computer on wheels, set to speed up the driverless mobility movement.

6 photos