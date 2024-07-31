Bagnaia Rides the New Ducati V4 for the First Time

It's almost August, and the only ride I've done this year was on July 1. After a lengthy service, I tried to take my bike home, and I found myself with a messed up clutch on the side of the highway, waiting for help.
I've had a lot of fun with cars this year, but that doesn't mean I'm completely happy without being on two wheels. I accepted the thought that I might own the SV650-S for a while, but there are still two bikes I keep thinking of occasionally. One is the three-cylinder Triumph Daytona 675i, and the other is the Ducati 749.
Let's face it: dreaming about a Ducati is the motorcycling equivalent of car guys dreaming about Ferraris. They're both traditionally red, Italian, exciting, and expensive. Prices for the 749 start at around $4,500 but can go up to almost $20,000 for the R version. But let's face it, it's still a 20-year-old bike, and I may again be a victim of nostalgia here.
Meanwhile, Ducatis have come a long way. The last one I sat on was a V4 R a few years ago, and you could tell what an amazing machine it was without even starting the engine. Admittedly, I've never ridden a Ducati before, but I can still fantasize about enjoying a Panigale one of these days. The Italian manufacturer recently unveiled the 2025 V4 model, which will be available soon. The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 power unit has a maximum output of 216 hp and 89.2 lb-ft (120.9 Nm) of torque.
Those are impressive numbers for a bike weighing only 412 pounds (187 kg). Talk about a terrifying power-to-weight ratio! With all of its MotoGP-derived tech, it's still a road-going machine. So it's not bound to scare the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, who recently rode it for the first time. The reigning MotoGP champion has been riding Ducatis since 2019, charging his way through the competition similarly to what Max Verstappen is doing in Formula One.
For this test, Bagnaia experienced what the new Panigale V4 offers at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, or as most people know it, Imola Circuit. It makes perfect sense, seeing that the track is a short drive from the company HQ in Borgo Panigale, Bologna. Considering that Ducati built this bike to be as similar to the MotoGP model as possible, people who can afford the price tag will likely line up to buy it.
The V4 S is even more exciting as it's 9 lbs (4 kg) lighter than the normal model, and then there's the Akrapovic exhaust upgrade to think of: that takes performance levels up to 228 hp! That raises two questions: how much further can they push things with the V4 R, and how long must we wait to see that ultimate version making an official appearance?
Let's face it: dreaming about a Ducati is the motorcycling equivalent of car guys dreaming about Ferraris. They're both traditionally red, Italian, exciting, and expensive. Prices for the 749 start at around $4,500 but can go up to almost $20,000 for the R version. But let's face it, it's still a 20-year-old bike, and I may again be a victim of nostalgia here.
Meanwhile, Ducatis have come a long way. The last one I sat on was a V4 R a few years ago, and you could tell what an amazing machine it was without even starting the engine. Admittedly, I've never ridden a Ducati before, but I can still fantasize about enjoying a Panigale one of these days. The Italian manufacturer recently unveiled the 2025 V4 model, which will be available soon. The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 power unit has a maximum output of 216 hp and 89.2 lb-ft (120.9 Nm) of torque.
Those are impressive numbers for a bike weighing only 412 pounds (187 kg). Talk about a terrifying power-to-weight ratio! With all of its MotoGP-derived tech, it's still a road-going machine. So it's not bound to scare the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, who recently rode it for the first time. The reigning MotoGP champion has been riding Ducatis since 2019, charging his way through the competition similarly to what Max Verstappen is doing in Formula One.
For this test, Bagnaia experienced what the new Panigale V4 offers at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, or as most people know it, Imola Circuit. It makes perfect sense, seeing that the track is a short drive from the company HQ in Borgo Panigale, Bologna. Considering that Ducati built this bike to be as similar to the MotoGP model as possible, people who can afford the price tag will likely line up to buy it.
The V4 S is even more exciting as it's 9 lbs (4 kg) lighter than the normal model, and then there's the Akrapovic exhaust upgrade to think of: that takes performance levels up to 228 hp! That raises two questions: how much further can they push things with the V4 R, and how long must we wait to see that ultimate version making an official appearance?