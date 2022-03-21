Bagged Tesla Model 3 Is a Few Mods Away From Going Back to the 1990s Tuning Scene

More on this:

1 Tesla Owner Shares Candid Impression on Almost Everything the Company Could Do Better

2 Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot Crashes Against Emergency Vehicle in Taiwan

3 Tesla Model 3 Lost Its Rear Bumper in Pooling Water – It Cost $25,000 to Fix the EV

4 White Tesla Model S Plaid Gets an Attitude Adjustment, License Plate Reveals Its Secret

5 First Tesla Model Y Gets Slammed on Vossen Wheels, Has Troll Frunk "Battery"