Bagged Tesla Model 3 Is a Few Mods Away From Going Back to the 1990s Tuning Scene

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the Tesla Model 3? Decent daily, tech-festooned extravaganza, thrills to the sound of the spin cycle? Well, for this owner, it was tuning.
And we’re not even talking about giving it an air suspension, new wheels, and calling it a day, because they almost went all the way, as far as the exterior design is concerned anyway.
The result is a flashy take on an otherwise good electric sedan, with light blue looks and too much carbon fiber. The lightweight material was used to create that awful hood, which features some fake vents probably to keep the groceries cool, an oversized front apron that appears to be adjustable for whatever reason, and new side skirts.
A multi-fin diffuser, with a third F1-like brake light in the middle, is part of the upgrades. The trunk lid features a ducktail spoiler, and the ‘bad-boy look’ (that’s what this style used to be called back in the day) is completed by the head- and taillight attachments. Privacy windows all around were a must, together with an adjustable suspension that can lift or lower the body at the push of a button.
Now, this rather ugly Tesla Model 3 was shared online by Vossen, and you know what this means, don’t you? That’s right, the zero-emission model features one of their wheel sets, the HF-3 in this case. The alloys are available in diameters ranging from 19 to 24 inches, bar 23, and they start at $2,396 per set in the smallest offering, going up to at least $3,596 for the 24-inch ones. They can be had in a variety of finishes, their website reveals, and Vossen has already fitted them to other vehicles, including the Tesla Model Y, Mercedes G-Class, BMW Z4, and others.
