Bagged 1963 Lincoln Continental Has Supercharged LSA, Forgets About Matrix

Is there a better time to present a fourth-generation (1961-1969) Lincoln Continental rebuild project than now? After all, “The Matrix Resurrections” is having its world premiere later today (December 16th) in Toronto, Canada. 44 photos



Even today, I honestly do not consider the sequels as bad as people love to portray them. But beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Anyway, after today’s (December 16th) gala premiere in Toronto, Canada, we have just a few days to wait until December 22nd. That is when Warner is releasing “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters.



My honest advice: go see it there. There is nothing like the big silver screen experience. Then we can all jump on the sofa and stream it on HBO Max. Most likely to properly set up the experience for Matrix car aficionados, the good folks over at the Hand Built Cars channel on YouTube also have



It's a black 1963 Lincoln Continental that spiritually connects with the 1965 example seen back in 1999 in the awe-striking, jaw-dropping “The Matrix.” Via the expert folks over at Eugene, Oregon-based MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration, it took the red pill and



Just for our (don’t dare say guilty) viewing pleasure, there’s ample video evidence embedded below that we are dealing with a classy transformation. One that might have the proverbial best of both worlds: classic looks and modern performance. On the outside, the gray wonder has Raceline Wheels from the Billet Series, as well as the propensity to drop low at the tip of the finger. That would be thanks to the AccuAir suspension technology.



Huge and low, this bagged



Now, imagine showing up in front of the movie theater with this...



