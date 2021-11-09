Badly Bruised Corvette C8 for Sale, Looks Like the Perfect Recipe for Insomnia

The Italians would call this crashed Chevrolet Corvette C8 a ‘superleggera’. Because the missing pieces have made it lighter… get it? OK, I’ll show myself out in a few moments, though not before telling you that it’s for sale.
That’s right, instead of facing the crusher like a real car, this new-gen ‘Vette Stingray 2LT has made its way to the second-hand market, with lots of issues.
For one, the entire right front side is missing, showing the bruised skeleton beneath. The bumper bears the battle scars, together with the apron, or what’s left of it anyway. Fortunately, the back end does not seem to have been affected at all in the mysterious accident, which means that the engine should still fire up, and it does, according to Copart, which claims that it started when they took possession of the car.
Taking a peek inside reveals that it is going to need a new frontal airbag for the driver, and this tells us either that there was no front seat occupant when the crash occurred. Elsewhere, the red leather upholstery is in top-notch condition, together with the dashboard panel, center console, door cards, and pretty much everything else. But then again, that’s expected from a 2021 car, with only 5,166 miles (8,314 km) on the clock, isn’t it?
If you need to spice up your life, then feel free to bid on it, as it is listed as part of an upcoming lot. However, we’d play it safe and check it out in person, in the presence of a trusty mechanic, just to make sure that it doesn’t hide even more problems. To do so, you will have to take a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, as that’s where you will find this wreckage, parked in the dirt next to other crashed vehicles.
