Bad News on the Chip Front as Toshiba Suspends Production After Earthquake

More on this:

1 Chipmaker Says the Words We Have All Been Waiting For: The Shortage Will End Next Year

2 One More Carmaker Confirms the Obvious, Chip Shortage Not Going Away Too Soon

3 Toyota Is the Latest Big Victim of the Global Chip Shortage

4 Ford Mustang Production Suspended Because We All Know Why

5 The Chip Market Will Set a New Record This Year, Shortage Still Not Going Away