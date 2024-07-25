Bad News for Google Maps: Apple Maps Now Available for Everybody, Not Just Apple Users

This took longer than anticipated, but Apple has just released a web version of Apple Maps, making its mapping service available to everyone.
One reason for Apple Maps' limited adoption has always been its exclusive availability on Apple devices. The service was only available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, so replacing Google Maps with Apple Maps on an Android device wasn't possible.
I've been advocating an Android version of Apple Maps for years, and the demise of the Apple Car not long ago made it more obvious that this was the direction that Apple had to follow. The only way to remain relevant in the automotive space without a car is to invest in software and services, and Apple has two big products that it must focus on: Apple Maps and CarPlay.
CarPlay is already getting a new-generation experience this year, so Apple Maps was the only product that needed big updates to become a tough nut to crack in the fight against giants like Google Maps.
Today's release makes Apple Maps available on the web, so you can access the service from a Mac using Safari and Google Chrome or from a Windows PC with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (also based on Chromium). Any other browser based on Chromium, such as Vivaldi, should work, too.
Apple Maps on the web is still in the beta stage, and Apple says it's a work in progress that doesn't yet include all features. For example, while you can explore the world using multiple layers, including satellite, Apple Maps lacks Look Around and a 3D view. It offers access to directions, business, points of interest, and Guides, but you can't log in with your Apple ID to sync data from your Apple devices.
Apple Maps on the web allows users to find reviews and explore the world, and this is probably where Apple is aiming with this release. Google Maps is the king of world exploration and obtaining business information, and now Apple wants a share of this pie. However, it'll take time for Apple to grow big in this market, but the company goes after Google Maps on all fronts, including in the developer community.
The company says developers can link out to Apple Maps, and it's probably a matter of time before the company adds more dev capabilities. It's just the first release signaling Apple's intention, and the debut of iOS 18 in the fall, when the company is also expected to announce other Maps improvements, could bring us more improvements on the web.
You can try out Apple Maps on the web by pointing your browser to beta.maps.apple.com, but make sure you use either Safari or a Chromium-based browser to get the full and correct experience.
