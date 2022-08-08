Bad Boy for Life: 1970 Pontiac GTO Escapes a Crash, Ends Up in a Barn, Survives

More on this:

1 Low-Mile, One-Owner 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 Might Turn Into Little Summer Gem

2 Mysterious 1968 Pontiac GTO Last Registered in 1977 Has No Idea What Rust Is

3 Fifth-Gen Pontiac GTO Revival Has Muscle Car and JDM Traits, Will Haunt Mopar Fans

4 The Remnants of a 1966 Pontiac GTO Are the Last Breath of a Legend

5 1968 GTO Is Up for Grabs, and It Can Still Smoke Its Tires