Bad Boy for Life: 1970 Pontiac GTO Escapes a Crash, Ends Up in a Barn, Survives

Pontiac GTO has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, so in many ways, the classic models that are still around these days should totally be considered genuine survivors of the original muscle car era.
This 1970 convertible, however, is a different kind of survivor.
Listed on eBay by seller jnswfl, the GTO clearly comes in a super-rough shape. And after finding out its story, this isn’t really a surprise.
First and foremost, it’s worth knowing this GTO was born as a rather high-optioned model, so it came with factory air conditioning – this is actually a really desirable option for the 1970 model year.
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear this car has been going through a lot lately. It all started 30 years ago when the convertible was involved in an accident. We’re not getting too many specifics on this crash, but judging by the provided images, it’s more than obvious that the aftermath wasn’t necessarily the end of the world.
The frame does exhibit some accident damage, but it should be easy to fix with a full restoration.
After the crash, the GTO was abandoned in a barn where it spent no more, no less than 30 years away from humanity. And now it’s back, still fighting for life.
The seller says the car is still complete today, but this doesn’t mean anything anyway because this GTO needs absolutely everything. This isn’t necessarily a shock, especially given the rust made its way to so many metal parts, including the floors, obviously as a result of the long time spent in the barn.
Restoring this GTO isn’t going to be an easy project, there’s no doubt about it. And unfortunately, despite its rough condition, the convertible isn’t selling for pocket money either, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $13,000 for their project.
