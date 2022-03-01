Baby Skoda Electric SUV Imagined With Urban-Sized Footprint

Last year, the Volkswagen Group unveiled two electric concepts in the guise of the Volkswagen ID. LIFE and Cupra UrbanRebel. These models preview the automaker’s next-generation urban dwellers, and obviously enough, Skoda confirmed that it’s going to launch a small EV of its own.
Back in September 2021 during the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, the chief executive officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars let it slip that sister models are in the pipeline with software developed by the peeps at CARIAD, a Volkswagen-owned German company established in 2020.
In addition to locations in Wolfsburg, Ingolstadt, Berlin, Munich, and Stuttgart, these guys also work closely with development teams in China, Silicon Valley, and Seattle. One of the projects that CARIAD has taken is the software and technology platform for the Premium Platform Electric, due in 2022 in the Audi A6 e-tron and next-generation Porsche Macan EV.
Skoda chief executive officer Thomas Schafer made it clear that the Czech marque’s baby electric crossover will stand out from its twins with maximized interior dimensions. Given that practicality has been Skoda’s mantra ever since the Volkswagen Group acquired this brand, this kind of differentiation was to be expected. Schafer told the media that he’s not sure if production will be handled in the Czech Republic or somewhere else.
Expected to be priced in the ballpark of 20,000 euros or 22,200 freedom bucks are current exchange rates, the yet-unnamed model will be launched in 2025 at the earliest or 2026 at the latest. Until then, Skoda is due to premiere a compact-sized model based on the ID.3 compact hatchback.
Speculatively rendered by pixel artist Bernhard Reichel with stylistic influences from the ID. LIFE concept mentioned earlier, the indirect successor of the A-segment Citigo e iV hatchback has the makings of a commercial success if Skoda can keep the starting price as low as technically possible.
As a brief refresher, the ID. Life presented in September 2021 is rocking a 57-kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP driving range of approximately 400 kilometers (248 miles). A front-wheel-drive affair instead of rear-wheel drive like the compact-sized ID. 3, the concept packs 231 horsepower (234 ps) and hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 6.9 seconds.
