Baby Blue Land Rover Defender 90 Rocks Widebody Kit, Hides LS3

The launch of the all-new Land Rover Defender has somehow made the classic model even cooler. Mint condition examples are nice, but there's nothing quite like a full restomod of high caliber. 41 photos



The kit is something we've seen lots of times in the past. This is a collaboration between the Kahn customization shop and



The widebody makeover comes in the form of numerous boxy elements that bolt onto the old bodywork. They look like reactive armor for army personal carriers, though we doubt stopping bullets is their thing. A full front end makeover is also abundantly apparent - the grille and LED headlights fall in line with Kahn's corporate look and modernize the ancient Defender.



We've seen and shared maybe a dozen of these modified 4x4s, but none of them matched the widebody kit with such a bold choice of paint. We think it's smart, as being subtle isn't an obligation when you're spending big bucks. The baby blue color echoes Land Rover's mid-century color palette and the tan leather roof offers a nice contrast.



There's also a big surprise waiting for you under the hood, as the agricultural diesel engine was replaced with a meaty Chevy LS3 motor. The classic Corvette V8 engine is rated at 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft (575 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic. And before you become worried that the Defender can't handle that much power, know that the chassis is custom-made for the job.



This one is based on the open-top Defender 90 2-door and was recently completed by Osprey Custom Cars in Castle Hayne, North Carolina. We think it's fair to say that there's not another one like it in the world.