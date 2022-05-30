Baby Blue De Tomaso P72 Prototype Could Win the Crown in Beauty Pageants

The P72 sports car is De Tomaso Automobili’s flagship vehicle and a highly exclusive car that has only made a few appearances so far, so anxious fans of the Italian brand are savouring every new opportunity to check it out.
A gorgeous P72 prototype clad in baby blue paint showed up last weekend at the Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este in Lake Como, Italy, and attendees were delighted.
The P72 supercar is a sleek coupe that first debuted at the 2019 edition of the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, and its production is currently underway. It boasts a Ford V8 engine capable of producing upwards of 700 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and the first deliveries are set to start in 2023. Only 72 examples of the P72 will be built.
It’s true that this isn't the first time the P72 sports car parades in this particular blue hue. The same shade was seen on the P72 prototype when it was showcased in Florida for The Amelia and the Miami Concours, as well as several other venues in the past few years.
The legendary Italian brand seems to think the world hasn’t seen enough of its future supercar so it rolled the baby blue P72 onto the shores of Lake Como at the Italian competition.
The car’s beautiful design takes cues from the 1960s De Tomaso P70 concept, as well as Le Mans cars of that period. Additionally, we can’t help but notice the striking resemblance to Ferrari's P4 race car.
The interior of the P72 supercar is in striking contrast to the exterior, as it features white quilted leather on the seats. The center of the steering wheel is made of exquisite diamond-patterned aluminum, and the same pattern can be seen on the aluminum gear lever.
De Tomaso is a historic supercar marque that went bankrupt in 2004 but came back to life thanks to support from Hong Kong’s IdealVenture, which is behind the Apollo Intense Emozione hypercar.
The P72 supercar is a sleek coupe that first debuted at the 2019 edition of the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, and its production is currently underway. It boasts a Ford V8 engine capable of producing upwards of 700 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and the first deliveries are set to start in 2023. Only 72 examples of the P72 will be built.
It’s true that this isn't the first time the P72 sports car parades in this particular blue hue. The same shade was seen on the P72 prototype when it was showcased in Florida for The Amelia and the Miami Concours, as well as several other venues in the past few years.
The legendary Italian brand seems to think the world hasn’t seen enough of its future supercar so it rolled the baby blue P72 onto the shores of Lake Como at the Italian competition.
The car’s beautiful design takes cues from the 1960s De Tomaso P70 concept, as well as Le Mans cars of that period. Additionally, we can’t help but notice the striking resemblance to Ferrari's P4 race car.
The interior of the P72 supercar is in striking contrast to the exterior, as it features white quilted leather on the seats. The center of the steering wheel is made of exquisite diamond-patterned aluminum, and the same pattern can be seen on the aluminum gear lever.
De Tomaso is a historic supercar marque that went bankrupt in 2004 but came back to life thanks to support from Hong Kong’s IdealVenture, which is behind the Apollo Intense Emozione hypercar.