'B10' Audi RS 5 Coupe Gets Imagined in Fantasy Land, Looks Flawless and Impossible

Well, it's official: the Audi A4 won't get the B10 iteration it deserves because it's dead and retired to the plains of car Valhalla. So, long live the new A5, which now includes a sedan and Avant station wagon for the first time since it was spun off the A4 series in 2007.
Technically, the all-new Audi A5 Sedan is actually a five-door liftback, just like the A5 Sportback from previous generations, but it doesn't have the same proportions, and most people will be fooled into thinking it's a regular four-door saloon. But that's not the biggest surprise brought by the arrival of the new iteration. No, it's not that A4s now got relabeled as A5s because Audi wants even numerals for all-electric e-trons, which was known for a long time prior to the model's release.
Instead, the big shock comes from the rumor mill and Audi's recent decision to cut all coupe and convertibles from the US lineup for the 2025 model year. The last ones were the A5 models, including the RS 5, and upon further investigation by members of the press during the announcement of the new generation, it turns out that all A5 Coupe and Cabriolet models are no longer in production – and won't be replaced.
So, after Audi dropped the TT and R8, now it's time to say goodbye to the A5 Coupe and A5 Convertible. It's a sad situation as not even their sporty S5 and RS 5 counterparts didn't escape the proverbial axe. Meanwhile, BMW continues to offer the 2 Series and M2, the Z4, the 4 Series Coupe/Convertible, and the 8 Series Coupe/Convertible along with their respective M4 and M8 models. Mercedes-Benz has a lower count but still makes the new CLE Coupe/Cabriolet, AMG GT Coupe, and the SL.
That's a little overwhelming, for sure, even if the new Audi A5 soldiers on with the liftback sedan and station wagon models. As such, some people might even want to deny the stark reality and take solace and refuge across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has come up with a solution to the conundrum – make the Audi RS 5 Coupe based on the fresh A5 series and be done with it.
The digital creator behind 4Rings.AI abandoned AI art for a moment to really get to work and imagine the potential third-generation Audi RS 5 Coupe – he used Photoshop instead of AI flourishes and prepared it as if the B10 generation of the A4 was still a reality. Naturally, the all-new coupe looks more aggressive than its predecessors and also connects the dots with the fresh S5 Sedan and Avant. It's less practical yet sportier than both, too. So, what do you think?
