B10 Audi A4 Avant Illustrated With quattro TFSI and TDI Swagger, Where Is the EV?

Not long now and the Ingolstadt-based automaker will oppose the other German compact executive car forces with a fresh take on the ubiquitous Audi A4 nameplate. And it is not going to be a source of polemics. Or are we wrong?
The current B9 generation of Audi A4 has officially been around since the summer of 2015, and with fresher BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class premium compact cars running around the streets, it is about time for a new iteration. That logically means a lot of commotion around the world.
Some are traveling far and wide to catch the B10 test prototypes in the wild by special praying means of spy photographers. Others – like the digital realm’s virtual automotive artists – are just playing with a “few” CGI brush strokes and get done with the unofficial peeling of thick layers of camouflage much faster.
Well, as far as the A4 is concerned, we are quite happy to report that after the recent sedan rendering that went for C-Class subtlety instead of M3 craziness, there is also “a very good-looking estate.” It is baking in the digital oven of the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who pulls at the heartstrings of ICE aficionados.
Fans of his CGI exploits know this is rather odd, as this pixel master is mostly passionate about virtual rebirths of classic/vintage models and all of them featured a sustainable technology platform to further warrant the comeback. That is not the case here with the proposed B10 Audi A4 Avant, though, as the hashtags clearly show this is an ICE quattro wonder of TFSI and TDI variety.
Frankly, it is like someone went out of his/her comfort zone blindfolded and walking backward if you ask us. But even though there is no EV version (not yet at least), luckily this A4 Avant looks like a great premium companion for fashionable grocery-getting and glamping family adventures! So, he is EV-excused on this occasion, right?
