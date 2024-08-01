Awesome 1970 Ford Torino Cobra Can't Find a New Home, Vendor Drops the Price Significantly

If you keep a close eye on our used car section, then you probably remember the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra we wrote about last year. We honestly thought that by now, its new owner was enjoying it with every chance they got. But that's not the case, as it failed to find a new home.
So, what do you do when you can sell an item for a long period of time? Why, you drop the asking price, obviously. That's what the vendor did to this great classic muscle car, which is now significantly cheaper than it was almost a year ago.
We'll get to the finances in a few moments. First, we must remind you that while the regular 1970 Ford Torino was made in over 230,000 units, only 7,500+ were Cobras. Given the rarity of this model, and the fact that not that many of them have withstood the test of time and are in great condition, it makes the pictured vehicle an automotive unicorn.
The original motor was a 429 ci. This V8, with a 7.0-liter displacement, came with 360 horsepower back in the day. The Cobra added ten more, and in its top spec, it had 375 hp to play with. However, this 1970 Ford Torino Cobra does not feature the original engine anymore, as it now packs a 460 ci. It's unknown where it came from, though our guess would be from the third-gen Torino. It is hooked up to an automatic transmission, and the output and thrust are unknown.
Back in October 2023, when we first came across it, this 1970 Ford Torino Cobra was listed for $59,900. Garage Kept Motors has revised the ad since then, and the new asking price is $49,900. Is that a good deal? Is it still a bad one? Only time will tell if this classic ride will find itself a new home for the new asking price, yet we reckon it will likely attract more potential customers now.
It sits in the new-gen Ford Mustang GT territory, with the V8-powered S650 kicking off at $45,460 for the 2025 model year. The superior Dark Horse has an MSRP of $63,280. So, are you interested in this 1970 Ford Torino Cobra? Click this link to access the revised ad and see the classic muscle car in more detail.
Finished in blue on top of the black interior, this old-timer has a few chrome appointments, rides on classic wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich tires, and looks extra shiny everywhere, which is why we think it probably underwent restoration—or has been obsessively maintained. The odometer reads 47,423 miles (76,319 km), so someone has enjoyed it a bit since we last saw it, albeit not much.
