Some say that Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus are domestic brands, but they were definitely born out of the need to make that sweet import money. Japanese companies could only ship over a certain number of cars, and to compensate for that, they introduced luxury brands with a higher profit margin.The Integra was based on the Civic, true, but it had much more advanced hardware in the suspension, engine and brake department. In 1992, the Integra GS-R launched the now legendary VTEC system too.So, what about that Supra thing we mentioned? Well, everybody knows that the Mk4 Supra is collectible, a movie star that can only appreciate in value. But a Mk3 Integra with 6,000 miles on the clock recently set a used sales record at $82,000. Let that sink in for a moment.Now, the only built Integras we've ever seen are meant for drag racing. We've seen a 1,300 hpmonster smoking Porsches recently. But that price surely denotes cult car status for the Integra. If people are collecting them, maybe they'll also take customization to the next level as wellA quick online search revealed that only Varis made cool widebody kits for the Integra. But we'd like to imagine that Rocket Bunny/Pandem can put their name on something like this in the future. It's a pure JDM makeover with chunky fender extension in their style but firmly anchored in the digital world.Brad Builds put a number of interesting touches that we'll let our readers discover. On a finishing note, Acura did reveal that it will have a "new compact sedan" next year . It's not the ILX and it will have a Type S version, presumably next-gen Civic Type R tech.