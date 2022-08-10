Away From the F1 Drama, Charles Leclerc Is on Vacation in Italy on His New Riva Yacht

There’s been a lot of drama going on in Formula One since the start of the summer break, but Charles Leclerc is not part of that. This means he can relax and charge his batteries before the upcoming race, doing that on his luxury Riva yacht with his girlfriend, Charlotte Sine.
Word is Charles Leclerc splashed on a new yacht which he called Sedici, which means sixteen in Italian, his race number. The vessel is a Riva Sportfly 66 Ribelle, which has been featured on his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, “Charles Leclerc: 24 Hours In Monaco (Day In The Life).”
Given Riva's partnership with Ferrari for over two years, it's no coincidence Charles Leclerc would go for a vessel from the Sarnico shipyard. Not long ago, for Riva’s 180th anniversary, the Monegasque driver appeared in a short film for the brand, alongside soccer star David Beckham and Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino.
Although the video posted on his channel a week ago showed Leclerc chilling on his boat at the end of the day, he is now on a full-time holiday in Sardinia, Italy, with his girlfriend, influencer Charlotte Sine, docking the luxury yacht in Porto Cervo. The two have been officially dating since December 2019.
The Sportfly 66 Ribelle was launched in 2018, reinterpreting the shapes of the 1980s yachts in a modern way, with lots of sharp edges, a modern exterior, and a series of high-tech features on board.
With an overall length of 68'8 ft (20.67 m), a beam of 17'3 ft (5.29 m), and a draft of 5'9 ft (1.8 m), it can accommodate up to 12 people in three cabins, plus a cabin crew. The configuration includes the owner’s room, a VIP cabin, plus a double room. It has three bathrooms, with one of them in the crew quarter.
With a GRP hull and superstructure, the Riva 66' Ribelle is put in motion by twin MAN V12 engines with 1,550 horsepower each, which help it reach a maximum speed of 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph) and a cruise speed of 33 knots (40 mph / 61 kph), with a range of 250 nautical miles (288 mi / 463 km).
According to several reports, his new superyacht cost him $4 million, including customization. The Formula One driver has a net worth of $12 million, with a salary of over $10 million per season, so the new yacht doesn’t put a dent in his pocket.
Besides the new yacht, Charles Leclerc had previously spent $2 million back in 2020 for the Monza, another Riva vessel, the 48 Dolceriva. It was a two-cabin vessel, with enough space to accommodate four people. Which means the new Riva yacht is an upgrade, being able to fit more people and guarantee more fun.
Given Riva's partnership with Ferrari for over two years, it's no coincidence Charles Leclerc would go for a vessel from the Sarnico shipyard. Not long ago, for Riva’s 180th anniversary, the Monegasque driver appeared in a short film for the brand, alongside soccer star David Beckham and Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino.
Although the video posted on his channel a week ago showed Leclerc chilling on his boat at the end of the day, he is now on a full-time holiday in Sardinia, Italy, with his girlfriend, influencer Charlotte Sine, docking the luxury yacht in Porto Cervo. The two have been officially dating since December 2019.
The Sportfly 66 Ribelle was launched in 2018, reinterpreting the shapes of the 1980s yachts in a modern way, with lots of sharp edges, a modern exterior, and a series of high-tech features on board.
With an overall length of 68'8 ft (20.67 m), a beam of 17'3 ft (5.29 m), and a draft of 5'9 ft (1.8 m), it can accommodate up to 12 people in three cabins, plus a cabin crew. The configuration includes the owner’s room, a VIP cabin, plus a double room. It has three bathrooms, with one of them in the crew quarter.
With a GRP hull and superstructure, the Riva 66' Ribelle is put in motion by twin MAN V12 engines with 1,550 horsepower each, which help it reach a maximum speed of 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph) and a cruise speed of 33 knots (40 mph / 61 kph), with a range of 250 nautical miles (288 mi / 463 km).
According to several reports, his new superyacht cost him $4 million, including customization. The Formula One driver has a net worth of $12 million, with a salary of over $10 million per season, so the new yacht doesn’t put a dent in his pocket.
Besides the new yacht, Charles Leclerc had previously spent $2 million back in 2020 for the Monza, another Riva vessel, the 48 Dolceriva. It was a two-cabin vessel, with enough space to accommodate four people. Which means the new Riva yacht is an upgrade, being able to fit more people and guarantee more fun.