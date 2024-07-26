Award-Winning T24 Is the Affordable Self-Inflating Summer Habitat Your Family Needs

It's summertime for most of the world, and this means families and adventurers scurrying about, looking to secure their own little corner of this Garden of Eden we call Earth. Well, you can do that with an RV or travel trailer, but for those of us who want a more carefree experience, Opus offers their award-winning T24 Smart Tent.
Folks, the amazing habitat we have today is nothing more than the T24 Smart Tent. As for what all that even means, I invite you to kick back for a few minutes and indulge in a glamping and camping solution that's currently up for grabs at £1,750, or the equivalent of $2,250 (at current exchange rates).
That's right, for a tad over $2K, you and up to three other people can head out into the wild with whatever vehicle they own and set up shop for the next few days, enjoying the fresh air found outside of cities, grilling it up with your buddies, or just downright doing nothing; just you and your thoughts.
Now, the T24 is the smaller brother of yet another inflating tent we covered just a bit over a week ago (at the time of publishing), the T46. If you remember that article, then you know what's in store today. If you don't, then you're in for a rather budget-friendly glamping treat, and all of it starts with none other than the minds and hands behind the magic: Opus Camper.
But, to fully understand what's going on with the T24, I want you to pretend you own one of these soft-shell homes and are now ready to hit the road with your best friends or family. Since the tent only weighs as much as 46.6 kg while being transported, there's no telling where you can't bring it along. Packaged, it's even small enough to throw on an electric cargo bike.
Once you've made it to your destination, it's time to unpack this goody and ready our temporary abode. It's at this stage that we'll be able to see one reason why the T24 is so loved by critics and users alike. It all starts with you and your group member extending a flaccid T24 along your preferred patch of grass.
Our first steps toward the T24 will find us in the midst of the patio I mentioned, which, if you go for the Front Door Kit, can even act as another room. This is also the space where you want to add a couple of lounge chairs and a table and keep your fridge in the shade. This is also a great place for a portable battery bank, among countless others.
Further in, we arrive in the living room where you can throw up a storage shelf for things like clothing and other storage options, but it's the very rear of the T24 that you'll use most often. Here, we find ourselves in the midst of the bedrooms the T24 offers. Two separate partitions or pods are available, each accommodating up to two guests. Just remember, that number can be extended, and all it takes is a couple of sleeping bags on the ground.
All that's left to do now is kick back and enjoy your trip, no matter the activity. Whether you're heading on a fishing trip, climbing adventure, or just looking to do nothing at all while watching the sunset, then look no further; for this sort of price, it's a steal.
There's just one catch to the T24 and the T46, too: they are only seen to be available in the UK, so you'll need to make some friends overseas and have them ship one to you. Luckily, there are plenty of inflatable tent options in North America, too; we'll just talk about those some other day. Until next time.
That's right, for a tad over $2K, you and up to three other people can head out into the wild with whatever vehicle they own and set up shop for the next few days, enjoying the fresh air found outside of cities, grilling it up with your buddies, or just downright doing nothing; just you and your thoughts.
Now, the T24 is the smaller brother of yet another inflating tent we covered just a bit over a week ago (at the time of publishing), the T46. If you remember that article, then you know what's in store today. If you don't, then you're in for a rather budget-friendly glamping treat, and all of it starts with none other than the minds and hands behind the magic: Opus Camper.
Yes, the one and only Opus is responsible for the T24 and T46, and if you're up to date with details about this crew, you're aware that they've been in the camper and caravan (travel trailers) business for ages. They craft off-road-worthy habitats with self-inflating shells just like the T24's; similarities between their on-road habitats and these award-winning tents are very apparent. Speaking of award-winning, the entire T lineup won the Red Dot Design Award.
But, to fully understand what's going on with the T24, I want you to pretend you own one of these soft-shell homes and are now ready to hit the road with your best friends or family. Since the tent only weighs as much as 46.6 kg while being transported, there's no telling where you can't bring it along. Packaged, it's even small enough to throw on an electric cargo bike.
Once you've made it to your destination, it's time to unpack this goody and ready our temporary abode. It's at this stage that we'll be able to see one reason why the T24 is so loved by critics and users alike. It all starts with you and your group member extending a flaccid T24 along your preferred patch of grass.
Then, at the press of a button, you'll be able to kick back and watch the T24 come to life with built-in pumps and battery packs. Throw on a rainfly, secure everything in place, and get on with your day. After all, you chose to go camping, so why sit around all day pitching a tent? Once ready, we'll be locking eyes with a habitat that can accommodate up to four guests, has a living space, and even a covered patio.
Our first steps toward the T24 will find us in the midst of the patio I mentioned, which, if you go for the Front Door Kit, can even act as another room. This is also the space where you want to add a couple of lounge chairs and a table and keep your fridge in the shade. This is also a great place for a portable battery bank, among countless others.
Further in, we arrive in the living room where you can throw up a storage shelf for things like clothing and other storage options, but it's the very rear of the T24 that you'll use most often. Here, we find ourselves in the midst of the bedrooms the T24 offers. Two separate partitions or pods are available, each accommodating up to two guests. Just remember, that number can be extended, and all it takes is a couple of sleeping bags on the ground.
Since Opus is behind the magic here, you can expect a unit ready to handle the wild world outside. This means things like fully-taped seams, triple-layer window protection, mesh flysheets, fully sewn-in groundsheet, and Opus storm guys, to name a few. You can even bring in electrical lines in case you need to and run LED lighting with an optional kit.
All that's left to do now is kick back and enjoy your trip, no matter the activity. Whether you're heading on a fishing trip, climbing adventure, or just looking to do nothing at all while watching the sunset, then look no further; for this sort of price, it's a steal.
There's just one catch to the T24 and the T46, too: they are only seen to be available in the UK, so you'll need to make some friends overseas and have them ship one to you. Luckily, there are plenty of inflatable tent options in North America, too; we'll just talk about those some other day. Until next time.