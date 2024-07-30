Award-Winning Classic Dutch Yacht Refitted in California Fetches $1.5 Million

22 photos Photo: Denison Yachting

"Doggersbank" is one of the most popular, acclaimed names in the world of pocket-sized offshore yachts. This line was launched by the prestigious Vripack back in the '60s and continues to be successful to this day. Sienna is one of the most beautiful Doggersbank yachts still in operation, fully upgraded and looking fabulous. It's no wonder why a new owner was willing to spend more than $1.5 million to make it his own.