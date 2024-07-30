Award-Winning Classic Dutch Yacht Refitted in California Fetches $1.5 Million

"Doggersbank" is one of the most popular, acclaimed names in the world of pocket-sized offshore yachts. This line was launched by the prestigious Vripack back in the '60s and continues to be successful to this day. Sienna is one of the most beautiful Doggersbank yachts still in operation, fully upgraded and looking fabulous. It's no wonder why a new owner was willing to spend more than $1.5 million to make it his own.
Sienna, originally named Kathleen, was destined for an American future right from the start. Built in the Netherlands at the old Kuipers Woudsend Shipyard, the compact but rugged 87-footer (26.5 meters) was soon headed for the US to meet its first owner. It was 1986. Over the years, the pocket-sized explorer was sold and renamed several times. In 2012, Minnow, the classic Dutch yacht, underwent a major transformation that turned it into what we see today.
The extensive refit took place in San Diego, California. The award-winning custom interior, designed from scratch and then installed by the yacht's original designer, Vripack, was only a part of this large-scale transformation. In 2015, Sienna became a finalist for the Refit Award at the International Superyacht Society Design Awards.
Sienna is an 87' Kuipers Doggersbank with a Dutch pedigree and a touch of American flair. The Doggersbank (named after an impressive sandbank in a shallow area of the North Sea) is an offshore yacht design created by Dick Boon, the founder of Vripack, in 1968. Some of its trademark characteristics are the steel hull and aluminum superstructure, generous tankage for extensive self-sufficiency, and a high bow. The classic line includes four models ranging from 67 (20.6 meters) to 97 feet (29.5 meters), and more than 750 Doggersbank yachts were sold over the years.
Today, the 38-year-old Sienna is the perfect marriage of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary comfort. With an award-winning custom interior from the original designer, this classic yacht looks fresh and inviting while maintaining its timeless elegance. With the 6.1-foot (1.85 meters) draft and 20-foot (6.1 meters) beam, this pocket-size explorer is ideally suited for family trips along the coast of Maine. After all, this Dutch classic has spent its entire life in the US, and it was built for elegant offshore exploring of the American coast.
Thanks to a generous 140 GT volume, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Plus, it boasts modern crew quarters for a small three-person crew, including the captain. Powered by twin MAN engines, it's ready to cruise in style at 10 knots (18.5 kph).
The revamped classic yacht recently changed hands once again for the asking price of €1,4 million ($1.5 million). For the same money, you could most likely get a bigger, brand-new luxury yacht, but it wouldn't have the Dutch heritage, proven seaworthiness, and unique American history of Sienna.
