More on this:

Aviar R67 Is Russia’s Tesla-Based Ford Mustang With 840 HP

If the Ford Mustang Mach-E is not the kind of electrified Mustang you were hoping for, another viable alternative comes from Russia, of all places. Meet Aviar R67. 13 photos



“I like the ‘60s,” Aleksey Rachev, founder of



This means taking the unmistakable design of the Mustangs of that time and packing it with tech from Tesla, to create the ultimate dream machine for today’s generation. While there is little chance to mistake the exterior for anything else but a ‘Stang, despite the Aviar logo on the grille, Tesla elements have seeped in on the inside – most notably the large, central infotainment screen.



It’s a tasteful blend of the two, at least from the available renders. But R67 promises to be even more impressive as regards performance.



With 840 electrified hp from two electric motors, R67 boasts a top speed of 250 kph (155 mp) and 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in just 2.2 seconds. The 100kWh battery is good for 507 km (315 miles) on a single charge, Aviar Motors says. R67 will be compatible with Tesla Superchargers.



“I will not say we have made the best car in the world, but still as a tool for making a special mood, there is none even likely to it. None at all,” Rachev says without false modesty.



