Average-Looking Toy Car Is in Fact a Science Lab on Wheels, Packs a Working Speedometer

While the minimalist design of the PocketLab G-Force reveals nothing about its smart features, this average-looking diecast toy car is,in fact, a cleverly engineered learning tool that boasts of packing sensors and cutting edge technology. 7 photos



That rugged chassis houses a miniaturized speedometer and odometer, with everything working just like in a real car. Data is transmitted wirelessly and in real-time from the speedometer to your device, be it a phone, tablet, or computer. Micro-ball-bearings, machine-made stainless-steel axles, and fine-tuned mechanics make this more than a simple



The car comes with a removable windshield, a cargo compartment, and a rechargeable battery that offers up to 40 hours of playing and learning time.



You can use the car to create races with your friends using



In order to actually learn what the speed of the



PocketLab offers this STEM (science, technology, engineering,and mathematics) tool in a white and orange combination, but backers will be able to vote on additional color options. Cool decals will also be included so you can customize your G-Force wheeler with racing stripes, ghost flames, and more.



We mentioned the word “backers” because the PocketLab G-Force is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, so if you want to support the project and get your very own smart toy car, you have to pledge money. If you take advantage of the Early Bird offer, you can get a PocketLab G-Force with its zippered hard shell carrying case, a charging cable, and interchangeable bumpers for $88. The estimated delivery date is May 2022. You can find out more about the PocketLab G-Force, see it in action, and support the project Developed by a California-based company, the G-Force is PocketLab’s attempt to make science more fun, by allowing the kids to play while they learn about physics and engineering.That rugged chassis houses a miniaturized speedometer and odometer, with everything working just like in a real car. Data is transmitted wirelessly and in real-time from the speedometer to your device, be it a phone, tablet, or computer. Micro-ball-bearings, machine-made stainless-steel axles, and fine-tuned mechanics make this more than a simple toy , offering smooth rides, even if just on miniature tracks.The car comes with a removable windshield, a cargo compartment, and a rechargeable battery that offers up to 40 hours of playing and learning time.You can use the car to create races with your friends using Hot Wheels tracks and even crash two G-Force cars together, all in the name of science. This way you can measure the g-forces of the collision.In order to actually learn what the speed of the car is and get access to all the real-time data we mentioned above, you have to connect the G-Force to the PocketLab Notebook app via Bluetooth. This way you control through the app what your car measures, being able to get data on speed and motion, position and direction, g-force, and more.PocketLab offers this STEM (science, technology, engineering,and mathematics) tool in a white and orange combination, but backers will be able to vote on additional color options. Cool decals will also be included so you can customize your G-Force wheeler with racing stripes, ghost flames, and more.We mentioned the word “backers” because the PocketLab G-Force is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, so if you want to support the project and get your very own smart toy car, you have to pledge money. If you take advantage of the Early Bird offer, you can get a PocketLab G-Force with its zippered hard shell carrying case, a charging cable, and interchangeable bumpers for $88. The estimated delivery date is May 2022. You can find out more about the PocketLab G-Force, see it in action, and support the project here

