Average Fuel Economy of Vehicles Sold In USA Last Month Rose From March

American consumers have continued the trend of purchasing more fuel efficient vehicles.
According to a study that surveyed light vehicles sold in the United States of America in April, the average fuel economy
of those automobiles rose to 25.3 mpg in April, which is an improvement of 0.1 mpg from March.
The research was conducted by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle from the University of Michigan
. They used EPA
ratings on window stickers for new cars and light trucks sold in the USA
.
As always, one’s mileage may vary, but the figures do show that customers have bought more efficient vehicles than those acquired a month prior.
While 0.1 mpg does not matter that much in a single vehicle, things are entirely different when you speak about all of the new cars and light trucks sold in a month in the USA.
Another view of this study, which began in October 2007, shows an improvement of 5.2 mpg. Again, the value is significant because it shows an average increase of fuel economy of all light vehicles sold in the US.
It is essential to remark that the average fuel economy of new light vehicles in the USA has fluctuated since the research began, but the trend has moved upward, which matters at the end of the day.
Back in October 2007, the average was at 20 mpg, and it rose to 25 mpg for MY2014 cars starting in February 2014.
Another comparison between October 2007 and a month in 2017, February, showed that greenhouse gas emissions generated by the average new vehicle sold in the country dropped by 15 percent.
Last month marked a decrease of light vehicle sales in the country, which were 4.7 percent lower than April 2016, Automotive News
reports.
Sales fell across almost all categories, except for crossovers of the truck segment, which rose by 5.5 percent this April when compared to the fourth month of last year. The change in purchasing habits happened at the same time as an increase in the average price of regular gasoline in the country when compared to April 2016.