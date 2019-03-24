Aventura Grun Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Ascott Brown Seats Has Gentleman Spec

Amazing GT2 RS in paint to sample Aventuragrun Metallic. Ascott Brown leather bucket seats, and matching deviated stitching, piping and seat belts. Thanks to @igors_photography for the high res images (1, 3 and 6). ÷ @igors_photography / @porschesouthorlando #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #painttosample #gt2rs #aventuragreen #aventuragrün

A post shared by Gelderblom Cars (@gelderblomcars) on Mar 18, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT