Aventura Grun Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Ascott Brown Seats Has Gentleman Spec

We constantly keep the Porsche 911 GT2 RS on our radar and we are now here to bring a special configuration under the spotlights.
The German automotive producer is currently delivering the final units of the 700 horsepower monster to its owners, which means we get to enjoy plenty of standout specs.
For instance, the one sitting before us has to be a gentleman's choice. At least this is what we make of the color and material choice showcased by the Rennsport Neunelfer.
The rear-engined toy comes dressed in a shade called Aventura Grun, which allows the machine to shine without having to scream when achieving its goal. Note that there's anything wrong with uber-extrovert shades for the 911 GT2 RS (here's a Miami Blue example for you to feast your eyes on).
Note that the rear-engined monster is here in full Green Hell attack trim. To be more precise, the 700 horsepower vehicle sports the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels.
And the cabin of this track toy is just as impressive as the exterior. To be more precise, the interior houses a pair of full bucket seats, with the Ascott Brown leather finish being overly inviting.
Keep in mind that the deviated stitching, the piping and the seat belts come in a matching finish. Oh, and you might want to check out the door sills of the vehicle.
Of course, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS isn't the only machine fueling our supercar spec game arena these days. For instance, more and more customers of the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota are taking delivery of their machines. And here's an example for you, one that comes dressed in a stunning shade of blue.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of this Porscha, interior shots and all.
Amazing GT2 RS in paint to sample Aventuragrun Metallic. Ascott Brown leather bucket seats, and matching deviated stitching, piping and seat belts. Thanks to @igors_photography for the high res images (1, 3 and 6). ÷ @igors_photography / @porschesouthorlando #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #painttosample #gt2rs #aventuragreen #aventuragrün