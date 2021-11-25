"The Apex 2.0" Is a Unique Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Crafted for F1 Pilot Charles Leclerc

Aventon's Flagship Commuter E-Bike Offers Everything You Need Without Breaking the Bank

Not too flashy, but stylish and reliable, the Aventon Level electric bicycle might not come with all the bells and whistles, but it doesn’t charge you for anything you could live without, either. Instead, the two-wheeler focuses on what’s really important: comfort, efficiency, endurance, versatility, and affordability.The e-bike features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with an internal battery, 27.5” tires with reflective sidewalls, a 500W (750W peak) 48V brushless rear hub motor and an eight-speed drivetrain. It comes with a coil spring suspension and a backlit LCD display.Packing a 672 Wh removable internal battery, the Aventon Level claims an average range of 40 miles (64 km) per charge. Getting the battery back to 100 percent requires around four to five hours of charging.Speed-wise, there are five pedal assist levels and the bike can assist you up to 28 mph (45 kph) while you are pedaling. If you choose to use the throttle, you can also cruise at 20 mph (32 kph) without breaking a sweat. In addition to the throttle, there’s also a remote switch on the handlebar, which allows you to easily adjust the power assist level.The Level has a maximum payload capacity of 300 lb (136 kg) and there’s a built-in rack, because, first and foremost, this has to be a useful vehicle reliable enough to carry all your needed gear, whatever it might be.You can get the bike in three sizes (S, M, and L), fitting riders between 5’1” and 6’4”. The Aventon Level electric bike is available to order and it is decently priced at $1,800.

