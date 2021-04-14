Ava Trimaran Super Yacht Concept Imagines an Ideal Venue for Super-Rich Partying

The vessel you see here is known as the Ava, a 60-meter (196-foot) yacht meant to take trimaran designs to the next level. Honestly, when I first saw this conceptual design, I thought I was looking at an alien mother ship.
This design is only a concept, for the time being. Still, that won’t keep you from taking a trip down fantasy land. Who knows, maybe you fall in love with this concept, have the cash to commission the build, and I'll be writing a piece about you and how this article started it all.
Being a virtual project, there is no information about the vessel except this rendering. The main noticeable feature of the Ava is, as I mentioned, its trimaran design. Due to this design, the hull's front portion separates from the two wings and creates a vessel that looks like it's in flight.
The rear of the vessel also has another trick up its sleeve. Because the hull of the ship is split in two, vessels and tenders can easily dock underneath. Once you’ve docked, the only place to go is up to the main deck.
Sadly, there are no CGIs of the interior. Luckily, this is a great thing for any future owner. Like other yachts of this sort, when someone comes along and commissions something like this, the interior is usually in the hands of the future owner, obviously with help from the building yard and within the ship's functional norms.
aerial images show a huge swimming pool that spans nearly the entire width of this deck. To enter the pool, a few large steps can also double as lounge beds. This deck is also the same deck upon which the helicopter pad is located, meaning the interior space will probably be designated as a welcome lounge. When the helicopter isn’t parked, this deck also doubles as a huge dance floor. The superstructure above offers the perfect place to hang a sound system or some lights.
Finally, the highest deck on the ship is the wheelhouse. If you look closely, you’ll notice that this area looks like an interior space, but in fact, is exposed on all sides. Aft on this deck is nothing more than space to set up an al-fresco dining area or outdoor lounge. Port and starboard, you’ll see two segments of this deck that extend far beyond the edges of the ship and offer a sort of suspended feeling over waters.
exposed framework on the sides of the hull. It looks rather cool with the interior lighting breaking through.
Other than these features, everything remains a mystery until the day someone decides to buy this design. If there’s one thing I learned about concepts, it’s that at one point or another, some of them end up becoming a reality; if not entirely, some bits and pieces for sure. The same can be said about the Ava.
