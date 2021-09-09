Autovia EV-21: World’s Ugliest Car Is a Virtual Mashup of the Best Current EVs

As per one of the most surprising and rather peculiar press releases we have read in recent months, a consortium of British car publishers has created a virtual mashup for what they believe is the best current EV on the market.
Called the Autovia EV-21, the CGI-only concept car is the result of a study made on the expansion of EVs on UK’s market and actually tries to blend the best qualities found on the most popular electric vehicles currently on sale.
Unfortunately, the car also tries to mix various bits of design from those EVs, resulting in a Frankencar that is probably the ugliest thing on wheels since the 1957 Aurora Safety Car concept.
The rendering was created to celebrate World EV Day, and is the work of journalists from Autovia, which is an automotive content hub that includes Auto Express, Carbuyer, Carthrottle and evo.
Hypothetically speaking, the Autovia EV-21 concept is battery powered, and has borrowed both design details and technical features from real cars made by Audi, BMW, Citroen, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, MINI, Porsche and Vauxhall.
The Porsche Taycan and Auto e-tron GT technical twins gave their charging speeds, thanks to an 800V electrical system, which allows the Audi, for example, to be fast charged with around 100 km (62 miles) of range in about 5 minutes without overheating the battery.
The concept’s unseen interior apparently comes from the BMW i3, because it was and still is ahead of its time with its interior fabrics made from plant fibers.
You can thank the Citroen e-Berlingo van for both the interior space and the boxy look around the corners, while the camera rear view mirrors and gadgets inside come from the Honda e.
The Lexus UX300e crossover lends its warranty to the concept, since it can be stretched up to 10 years and 100,000 miles (162,000 km) with the so-called ‘Relax’ package, while the Mercedes-Benz EQS loans its impressive 770 km (478 miles) WLTP range.
Handling comes from the Porsche Taycan, but overall performance is borrowed from the Rimac Revera.
All the fun bits found all over the Autovia EV-21 are there thanks to the MINI Cooper SE, while MG and Vauxhall are donors for small costs to run features, borrowed from the Vauxhall/Opel Corsa e and the MG 5EV, respectively.
It should also be mentioned that all these features were suggested by the opinions captured in an annual survey of car ownership experience and compiled data on the interests and priorities of Auto Express and DrivingElectric readers, so don’t shoot the messenger.
