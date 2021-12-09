Autonomous Pod Is Your Tiny, Portable Plug-and-Play Room With Unlimited Applications

Every so often we all need our personal retreat spot to get back into that Zen state or just go about our business in peace and quiet. This is what the Pod is all about, being designed as a flexible, multi-functional room that can be assembled in a single day, anywhere you want.
Designed by Autonomous as a plug-and-play structure, the Pod has countless applications. You can use it as a personal chill space, a game room, a home office, a playground for your kids, a tiny house that you can rent on Airbnb and the likes, a tiny gym that helps you stay in shape, storage space for all your tools, and the list goes on.
The great thing about this portable room is that it can be assembled in just a day right out of the box, it can stand on any terrain, it is weatherproof and humidity-resistant. Moreover, the Pod comes with an integrated ventilation system and is pre-wired as a plug-and-play solution. With electric outlets in it, the Pod just needs to be plugged into a power source to offer you endless fun and possibilities. Its optimal insulation copes with temperatures between -60 to 122 degrees F (-51 to 50 degrees Celsius).
The fact that it can be easily disassembled allows you to quickly pack it up and transport it to another place, and, in most locations, you don’t need a permit to install this tiny room.
With a weight capacity of four tons and offering 98 sq ft (9 sq m) of space, the Pod has plywood walls, a wood frame, a composite wood coating, and foam insulation. Its foundation is 11’8” x 8’4” (3.5 x 2.5 meters).
If you want to get your hands on this versatile Pod from Autonomous, you have to pay $19,000 for it. The Pod can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and if you place your order now, delivery is estimated for March 2022.
