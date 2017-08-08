autoevolution

Autonomous Passenger Planes Might Not See All That Many Passengers, Study Shows

8 Aug 2017, 10:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
They say the only safe jobs a few years from now will be the ones that can't be done by robots. That means that major in Journalism might finally pay off, but there are a lot of other people who won't be so lucky.
8 photos
Volvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mine
With autonomous cars just around the corner (or not?), it's becoming increasingly clear that controlling any type of vehicle is not a safe way to make a living in the long term. Cars, trucks, tanks, ships, and airplanes - they will all have AIs smart enough to perform the tasks currently covered by the drivers/pilots.

However, having the technology isn't everything, you also need the people willing to put their lives into the imaginary hands of a silicon chip, and that's something you can't get overnight. In fact, we might need a generation or two to pass until we can speak about a widespread adoption of the AI-controlled vehicles.

Even though flying on a commercial jet is a lot safer than driving in a car, people seem to be even more reluctant to the idea of a pilotless plane than to that of a driverless car. The Verge points out a survey from the Swiss Bank and UBS on whether people would be willing to travel in an autonomous plane if the fares were cheaper. Out of the 8,000 who answered, more than half said "no."

Only 17 percent of the respondents said they would be willing to do it, but we have the feeling even they wouldn't be so brave if actually faced with the opportunity. The results vary depending on country of origin and, most importantly, age, with those in the 25-34 bracket being the most likely to do it.

The paper points out that removing the humans from the cockpit would translate into savings of $30 billion per year for the airlines which should be reflected in the ticket price as well. The authors believe that, much like the trucks on the road, cargo airplanes will be the first to make use of this technology, followed by air taxi services, business jets, and only then the commercial passenger flights.

The survey doesn't give us a clear timeline of when the change might occur though, so if you're part of the vast majority that isn't too happy about the idea, there's still some time left to go see the world in the riskier, more expensive human-piloted airplanes.
autonomous driverless airplane study survey artificial intelligence
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business