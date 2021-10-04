Automobilista 2’s New DLC Adds Different Monza Layouts and Versions Through the Decades

Barbie Just Completed Her First Zero-G Flight and “She Feels Fine”

Built on the same MADNESS engine as the The new Autodromo Nazionale Monza DLC brings several layouts and versions of the iconic race track for players to enjoy. The following versions of the Monza race track will be available to those who purchase the DLC: Modern GP, Junior, 1971 GP, 1971 Junior, 1971 10km, 1971 10km without chicane, and 1991 GP.Although developer Reiza Studios promised to add the BMW 2002 to the game too, the car has remained on shop for further development, but it will eventually be added to Automobilista 2 in a complimentary update next week, so there’s no reason to panic.The new Monza DLC is available for purchase for $9.99 , but it doesn’t come alone. The team at Reiza announced a major free update is now available for all Automobilista 2 owners. The update brings a huge number of new features, improvements and fixes, so make sure to check out the full changelog The highlight of the free update is support for Thrustmaster SF1000, changes to historic weather data, adjustments to car tyre treads and consistent changes to how the AI behaves during races. Also, pre-event leaderboards have been revised to increase number of rows and allow grouping by class.Many audio fixes have been implemented too, especially when it comes to how some of the engines sound. But a bunch of other cars are getting tweaked too.Built on the same MADNESS engine as the Project CARS series, Automobilista 2 benefits from a long-term development plan, which means it will receive new content for several years following its release. Paid DLC and free updates will add new game modes, features, cars and tracks from the best of the past, present and future of motorsports.