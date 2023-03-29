Automakers Should Kill Planned Obsolescence and Make Cars Last Longer

The European Union wants to curb early obsolescence and greenwashing. The idea is to give customers better means to select products that are really aligned with their environmental concerns. Although this need did not emerge from car buyers, the auto industry is probably the best one to kick off a deep change in how we run the economy and care for the planet. For the sake of both, we should kill planned obsolescence as soon as possible – in all economy segments that apply it.

13 photos Photo: IFranz/Creative Commons